Wilkes-barre, PA

WBRE

Fetterman, Oz to make campaign stops in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is set to make an appearance in Luzerne County on Thursday. According to a press release, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is coming to Wilkes-Barre on Thursday for a campaign stop with Senator Bob Casey about the economy and jobs for working people. Later Thursday, Fetterman […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Downtown Wilkes-Barre celebrating Halloween Tricking-or-Treating

WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — Smiles of joy filled the young faces in Downtown Wilkes-Barre who were celebrating Halloween Tricking-or- Treating. The annual Halloween event seeks to serve the community and allows for a seasonal outlet for all ghouls and goblins to Trick-or-Treat. From Wonder woman to the incredible Hulk, children...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Yuengling joins food campaign

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Every tour at the Yuengling brewery ends at the gift shop. For the month of November, some visitors will walk out knowing they helped feed a family in Pennsylvania. All this month, Yuengling brewery will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of its holiday...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC

Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

PennDOT is wrapping up another construction season

DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT held a news conference in Dunmore in March to announce federal funding would be coming to Pennsylvania as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It included an extra $50 million for this year that allowed PennDOT to make repairs on about 25 percent of all roads and bridges in northeastern Pennsylvania.
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

PA paper supply owner appears on BBC

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton is in the spotlight on the British Broadcasting Company. The BBC featured the President of Pennsylvania Paper and Supply on the Halloween edition of the World News. The Pennsylvania Paper and Supply is the building you see in the opening of The Office. The building is […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Target theft suspect charged with drug possession

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman after they say she stole ice cream from Target and was found multiple packs of fentanyl/heroin on her body. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday, officers received a report of woman, later identified as Amber Sebia, 34, of Hazleton, allegedly stealing […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Columbia County

ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — While no one hit the big Powerball grand prize last Saturday, a lucky player cashed in with a ticket sold in Columbia County. A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, October 29 drawing. The...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

How to be spooky, scary, and safe this Halloween

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Witches, superheroes, and skeletons are just days away from hitting the streets for Halloween night. "It's going to be busy. There are going to be a lot of people going to Halloween events and trick-or-treating. Monday is that big night for trick-or-treating. What we need to realize is safety, right? Safety has to be a priority," said Trooper Anthony Petroski with the Pennsylvania State Police.
Newswatch 16

WNEP Ski Card 2022-2023

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The WNEP Ski Card is back! Get yours before they sell out!. The ski card entitles the user to 1 lift ticket at each of the ski areas listed. WNEP Ski Cards are non-transferable, expire April 15, 2023, and are subject to the following blackout dates:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Haddock vs. May | Candidates for 118th House District

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat James Haddock and Republican James May are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat in the 118th District, which includes parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. James Haddock is the former mayor of Avoca and spent several years on the Pittston Area...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Search for possible scam victim at CVS

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they believe might be a victim of a scam. According to Chief Daniel Drake of the Hawley Borough Police, on August 10 between 4:00-4:30 p.m., a “substantial” amount of cash was lost at the CVS on Route 6 in […]
HAWLEY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bill to sell antlerless deer licenses online passes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some changes are coming for hunters in Pennsylvania. A bill allowing hunters to apply for doe licenses online passed the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday. Currently, antlerless licenses are only sold through mail-in applications. The bill also has the full support of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

