Fetterman, Oz to make campaign stops in NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is set to make an appearance in Luzerne County on Thursday. According to a press release, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is coming to Wilkes-Barre on Thursday for a campaign stop with Senator Bob Casey about the economy and jobs for working people. Later Thursday, Fetterman […]
WOLF
Downtown Wilkes-Barre celebrating Halloween Tricking-or-Treating
WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — Smiles of joy filled the young faces in Downtown Wilkes-Barre who were celebrating Halloween Tricking-or- Treating. The annual Halloween event seeks to serve the community and allows for a seasonal outlet for all ghouls and goblins to Trick-or-Treat. From Wonder woman to the incredible Hulk, children...
Yuengling joins food campaign
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Every tour at the Yuengling brewery ends at the gift shop. For the month of November, some visitors will walk out knowing they helped feed a family in Pennsylvania. All this month, Yuengling brewery will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of its holiday...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC
Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wawa to hold grand opening and hoagie-making contest Thursday at store on Route 940 in Mount Pocono
Wawa will hold a grand opening Thursday at its new 3190 Route 940, Mount Pocono, store. The store will open at 8 a.m., with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Wawa T-shirts will be given to the first 100 customers, while supplies last. The Monroe County store is the 32nd...
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
PennDOT is wrapping up another construction season
DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT held a news conference in Dunmore in March to announce federal funding would be coming to Pennsylvania as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It included an extra $50 million for this year that allowed PennDOT to make repairs on about 25 percent of all roads and bridges in northeastern Pennsylvania.
PA paper supply owner appears on BBC
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton is in the spotlight on the British Broadcasting Company. The BBC featured the President of Pennsylvania Paper and Supply on the Halloween edition of the World News. The Pennsylvania Paper and Supply is the building you see in the opening of The Office. The building is […]
Rolling Mill Hill Residents Association ‘Trunk or Treat’ is today
WILKES-BARRE — The Rolling Mill Hill Residents Association “Trunk or Treat,” is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Monday, Oct. 31 near Dodson School. Jones Street will be closed to traffic from Airy Street to the area of the school. The public is welcome to...
Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
Troopers: Gambling machine thief caught on camera
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are searching for the crook who stole nearly $2,000 from a gambling machine. Troopers say a man entered the Exxon along Weir Lake Road near Brodheadsville late last month and removed screws from the side of the machine. He then went on...
Some voters turn to third party candidates after Fetterman-Oz debate
MUNCY, Pa. — Kelly Gibson from Nanticoke wasn't impressed. Last week, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz went from trading insults through attack ads to swapping jabs on a debate stage. "Unsure and certain about both candidates, really," was how she felt after watching the debate. Gibson...
Target theft suspect charged with drug possession
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman after they say she stole ice cream from Target and was found multiple packs of fentanyl/heroin on her body. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday, officers received a report of woman, later identified as Amber Sebia, 34, of Hazleton, allegedly stealing […]
Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Columbia County
ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — While no one hit the big Powerball grand prize last Saturday, a lucky player cashed in with a ticket sold in Columbia County. A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, October 29 drawing. The...
How to be spooky, scary, and safe this Halloween
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Witches, superheroes, and skeletons are just days away from hitting the streets for Halloween night. "It's going to be busy. There are going to be a lot of people going to Halloween events and trick-or-treating. Monday is that big night for trick-or-treating. What we need to realize is safety, right? Safety has to be a priority," said Trooper Anthony Petroski with the Pennsylvania State Police.
WNEP Ski Card 2022-2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The WNEP Ski Card is back! Get yours before they sell out!. The ski card entitles the user to 1 lift ticket at each of the ski areas listed. WNEP Ski Cards are non-transferable, expire April 15, 2023, and are subject to the following blackout dates:
Haddock vs. May | Candidates for 118th House District
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat James Haddock and Republican James May are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat in the 118th District, which includes parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. James Haddock is the former mayor of Avoca and spent several years on the Pittston Area...
Search for possible scam victim at CVS
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they believe might be a victim of a scam. According to Chief Daniel Drake of the Hawley Borough Police, on August 10 between 4:00-4:30 p.m., a “substantial” amount of cash was lost at the CVS on Route 6 in […]
Bill to sell antlerless deer licenses online passes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some changes are coming for hunters in Pennsylvania. A bill allowing hunters to apply for doe licenses online passed the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday. Currently, antlerless licenses are only sold through mail-in applications. The bill also has the full support of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which...
wtae.com
Use medical marijuana? You can be charged with a DUI — even if you're not impaired
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Pennsylvania law allows medical marijuana patients to be charged with driving under the influence even if they are not impaired. Patients and even prosecutors are trying to change the law. More than 500,000 Pennsylvanians have medical marijuana prescriptions. Jesse Roedts is one of them. In...
