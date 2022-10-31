ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The St. Petersburg High School soccer team will have a game with Northside Christian School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

St. Petersburg High School
Northside Christian School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Clearwater, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The River Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Countryside High School on November 03, 2022, 17:00:00.
CLEARWATER, FL
Plant City, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Plant City HS soccer team will have a game with Durant High School on November 03, 2022, 15:45:00.
PLANT CITY, FL
Tarpon Springs, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Land O' Lakes High School soccer team will have a game with East Lake High School on November 03, 2022, 17:00:01.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Gulfport, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hollins High School soccer team will have a game with Boca Ciega High School on November 03, 2022, 17:00:00.
GULFPORT, FL
Brooksville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pasco High School soccer team will have a game with Hernando High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Five-O Donuts will be bringing its giant sweet treats to St. Petersburg soon

BRADENTON, Fla. - Christine opened her first store in Sarasota a few years ago, when people were lining up around the block just to her get doughnuts. Once they were gone, that’s it, she was closed for the day. Fast-forward to today, she has her fifth Five-O Donut Co. in Bradenton with more coming. In fact, Christine Nordstrom announced she plans to open a St. Petersburg location.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Auburndale, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Winter Haven HS soccer team will have a game with Auburndale High School on November 01, 2022, 17:00:00.
AUBURNDALE, FL
cw34.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida

The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
TAMPA, FL
