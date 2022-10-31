ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Bremerton, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The North Mason High School soccer team will have a game with Olympic High School on October 31, 2022, 17:15:00.

North Mason High School
Olympic High School
October 31, 2022
17:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

lynnwoodtoday.com

Scriber Lake High School to hold information night Nov. 2

Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds is hosting a virtual family information night this Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All families interested in enrolling a student at Scriber Lake High must first attend an information night before they are eligible to apply. The goal of the meeting is to...
EDMONDS, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim School District settles with payout to former Asst. Superintendent

SEQUIM – The Sequim School District in June reached a settlement with former Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Maughan, who was placed on paid administrative leave in September of last year. According to the District, the settlement was reached in order to avoid litigation with Maughan and included a payout of...
historylink.org

Everett News editor James Connella shoots and kills citizen Ole Nelson on October 10, 1898.

On October 10, 1898, at about 7 p.m., a fight breaks out in downtown Everett between James Wright Connella (1859-1939), editor of the Everett News, and Ole Nelson (1861-1898), a wood and coal dealer. Shouting leads to a scuffle, Nelson reportedly knocking Connella to the ground. Connella pulls his revolver, shoots Nelson in the groin, and the wound soon proves fatal. Nelson is taken upstairs to a room in the Commercial Hotel and then to Everett Hospital, where he dies at 12:30 a.m. on October 11. At issue is an editorial written by Connella, personally accusing Nelson of taking down a photo of Democratic U. S. Congressman J. Hamilton Lewis (1863-1939) when the Republican convention met in Everett in September 1898.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Sea Dragons: XFL unveils team names and logos

SEATTLE - The XFL revealed on Monday the names and logos for its eight teams, including Seattle's team. The Seattle Sea Dragons are set to kick off its season February 18. "Seattle, get excited and get loud for your Sea Dragons," said Head Coach Jim Haslett. "A storm is coming, and we’re bringing the excitement back. The Sea Dragons are ready to play hard and smart for our fans in one of America’s great football cities."
SEATTLE, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths

Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
TACOMA, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Seattle residents aren't prepping for "the big one," poll says

Has Seattle given up on getting ready? Maybe so, a poll on earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest recently found. Driving the news: Residents of the region expect to see a major earthquake in their lifetimes, according to a PEMCO Insurance poll released this fall; but nearly half say they haven't done what they should to prepare.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Update on Puyallup garage opening timing

Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
PUYALLUP, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the wreck. Authorities stated that the pedestrian accident occurred on the northbound lanes of SR 509, just south of the First Avenue Bridge. Authorities...
SEATTLE, WA
Lake County News

Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days

ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning. Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in...
AUBURN, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Power outage - it wasn't our turn

Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Warming up Renton one coat at a time

Renton Rotary recently hosted its annual Operation Warm event to provide free, new coats to nearly 900 students throughout the school district. Rotary’s goal is to provide free, brand-new, high-quality coats to students across Renton. Held Oct. 22, all students were welcome to come regardless of age or grade level.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue

Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
BELLEVUE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Kenmore Air begins service from Paine Field to the San Juan Islands

Would you like to avoid those long lines at the ferry docks? Here's an alternative for travel to San Juan and Orcas Islands. Paine Field in Everett is the newest hub for Kenmore Air Express with daily flights to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island and Eastsound on Orcas Island.
EVERETT, WA
