Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, October 31 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The New Life Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Parkway Christian School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.

New Life Christian Academy
Parkway Christian School
October 31, 2022
13:00:00
2022 MHSAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

High School Volleyball PRO

Pontiac, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Notre Dame Preparatory School volleyball team will have a game with Cranbrook Kingswood High School on November 02, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
wrif.com

Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott

The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
HometownLife.com

New nursing school opens its doors in Bingham Farms for metro Detroit area students

Editor's note: Greg Guzmán's name was spelled incorrectly in a previous version of this story. The tiny village of Bingham Farms is now a college town. Hondros College of Nursing opened its most-recent campus this fall in one of the office buildings near 13 Mile and Telegraph roads. Its location was a strategic one, said Greg Guzmán, the school's executive director of the campuses in Bingham Farms and Maumee, Ohio.
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jewish community center in Oakland County targeted with threatening phone calls

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating after a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield received two threats in the last two days. At about 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, located on West Maple Road, reportedly received a “called in threat.” West Bloomfield police say this is the second threat made in two days, as the community center received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, as well.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

South Lyon High School on lockdown due to threat, 2nd time in a week

(CBS Detroit) - South Lyons High School faces their 3rd lockdown this month after a threat was made around 11 a.m. on Monday morning.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the threat. Officials said in a release, "We take all threats seriously but don't believe this is credible."This is the second time in a week the high school received a threatening message.On Oct. 25, officials found a threat written on a second-floor bathroom wall claiming someone was "gonna shoot the school up."After conducting an investigation, the threat was considered not credible.On Oct. 4, a similar threat was made at South Lyon East High School, in which a lockdown occurred. A 15-year-old sophomore, who has since been charged, claimed a person had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school. The sophomore wrote the threat and reported it to the school administration, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
DETROIT, MI
