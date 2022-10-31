ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, WA

Rockford, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Medical Lake High School football team will have a game with Freeman High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00.

Medical Lake High School
Freeman High School
October 31, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

Breaking: Gonzaga Is In Talks To Join Major Conference

The days of Gonzaga competing in the West Coast Conference could be coming to an end. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford met with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark last week to talk about potentially joining the conference. This conversation between Standiford and Yormark took place...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Rain ends Tuesday night right before it turns to snow – Kris

We are tracking SEVERAL things in the 4 News Now First Alert Weather Center! We are tracking an end to the rain tonight, most likely before it turns to snow. That said, don’t be surprised if you see a little white on your lawn late tonight or early tomorrow morning. We are also tracking the first measurable valley snow of the season for Thursday night and Friday. In addition, we are tracking a strong storm Friday night into Saturday morning that will bring more rain and snow in addition to potentially damaging wind gusts.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes on I-90 in Post Falls now clear

POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple crashes that occurred on westbound I-90 in Post Falls have been cleared. Idaho State Police were at the scene near Spokane Street earlier on Tuesday. ISP reminded drivers to slow down and use caution as the winter weather approaches. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM

Gonzaga vs Warner Pacific | How to watch Zags final exhibition game

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are hoping for a better outcome as they continue exhibition play on Wednesday night. The Zags host Warner Pacific at the Kennel in Spokane in their final tune-up before the season begins. Gonzaga is a heavy favorite in the exhibition game....
SPOKANE, WA
gozags.com

Gonzaga Starts Home Slate Wednesday versus Warner Pacific

#2/2 Gonzaga (0-0) vs. Warner Pacific (0-0) WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31 | 6 P.M. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER | SPOKANE. - Gonzaga plays its first game inside the McCarthey Athletic Center this season, facing Warner Pacific in an exhibition Wednesday at 6 p.m. - The Zags are No. 2 in the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Large power outage in north central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news

It’s been a busy year for North Idaho’s MAK Bread. In March, the small business snagged a nod as North Idaho’s best bakery in the Inlander’s Best Of Readers Poll. In September, it met its Kickstarter goal to raise $25,000 for a high-volume commercial baking oven capable of baking three times the company’s current output of bagels, baguettes and bread loaves. And in October, MAK Bread cranked up that new oven in its new home, at 311 E. Coeur d’Alene Ave., which also bears the company’s new name: Back Pocket Bakery.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

16-year-old accused of stabbing teenage boy in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing another teenage boy near the Spokane River. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was with the victim during the stabbing on East Indiana near the Centennial Trail. Detectives say the suspect attacked the victim from behind and wouldn’t call 911 until the victim “promised he wouldn’t snitch,”...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Rain delays crews from laying new asphalt on N. Monroe

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wet weather has delayed construction on N. Monroe St. Kirstin Davis, Communications Manager for the City of Spokane’s Public Works department, said the recent intermittent rain has delayed the process for laying asphalt. The “sticky” material underneath the asphalt does not take when it is wet. Davis said the current plan is to work on the west...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Parking payments via mobile app will include transaction fee

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Spokane will begin charging drivers who pay for parking via the ParkMobile app a 35-cent transaction fee per session. In a release, Parking Services explain the department suffered a $3.9 million loss in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The department is self-funded and is not covered by taxpayer dollars, relying on on-street parking, commercial permits, reservations, residential, and violation fees for revenue. The department is responsible for hardware, technology infrastructure, system management, enforcement, and neighborhood parking complaint responses and relies on that revenue to maintain staff and operations.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium

SPOKANE, Wash. - A rollover crash has closed northbound US 2 at Magnesium road until further notice. Power lines are down and traffic is currently being diverted. You should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as...
SPOKANE, WA
farmforum.net

Lodge-style 'Coeur d’Alene' a luxurious delight

The Coeur d'Alene is an exceptionally large, richly windowed, Chalet-style home plan. A delight to behold, its expansive interior offers a multitude of gathering and private spaces. Natural wood posts and a two-high stack of gables accented by king posts and struts create an impressively lofty entry. Custom windows accent...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy