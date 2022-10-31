ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The South Mecklenburg High School soccer team will have a game with Cuthbertson High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

South Mecklenburg High School
Cuthbertson High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
2022 NCHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Gastonia, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The North Henderson High School soccer team will have a game with Forestview High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GASTONIA, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Mooresville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Asheville High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Norman High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MOORESVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Catawba College homecoming queen went to Davie

Paige Ann Carter, daughter of Marty and Renee Carter of Advance, was chosen homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 22 at Catawba’s Homecoming game against Limestone College. Paige is a 2019 graduate of Davie High School. She is a senior majoring in history with a minor in secondary education. After graduation she plans to teach high school history.
SALISBURY, NC
Queen City News

Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job.  Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
GASTONIA, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Maiden too much for Wolves

MAIDEN—Big play potential has been the key to Maiden holding on to the top spot this season in the Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference. And that ability to make things happen on either side of the ball boosted the Blue Devils again on senior night at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.
MAIDEN, NC
WBTV

BREAKING: Pizza delivery driver shot in Southwest Charlotte

Houser only bought one ticket, so he says he never expected to hear his name called. New Food Lion opens in town of Cleveland, N.C. In the town of Cleveland in Rowan Co., N.C., the only grocery store in town closed a month ago. Today, Food Lion opened in that same location.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young

Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
RALEIGH, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina

Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 to close in Belmont Tuesday night. Here's why

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Belmont will be closed for more than an hour Tuesday night for a construction project at the new CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Duke Energy will close all lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 to construct a new electric line...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
VALE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

UCPS Announces Principal Of The Year

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools has named Piedmont Middle School Principal Dr. Cassie Eley Principal of the year for the 2022 – 2023 school year. Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan surprised Dr. Eley with the announcement in a gymnasium packed full of staff and students. “Friday,...
WCNC

Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy