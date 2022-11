The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team hit the road to square off against divisional rival Cromwell-Portland (C-P) in battle of undefeated teams last week. The Warriors took a 28-27 defeat against the Panthers at Pierson Park in Cromwell to put their overall record to 5-1 with a mark of 4-1 in the Pequot Conference Sassacus Division this year. C-P now stands at 7-0 overall to go with a record of 6-0 in the division.

CROMWELL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO