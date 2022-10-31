ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NC

Warsaw, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Seaforth High School soccer team will have a game with James Kenan High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.

Seaforth High School
James Kenan High School
October 31, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Seven Springs, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Research Triangle High School soccer team will have a game with Spring Creek High School on November 03, 2022, 15:30:00.
SEVEN SPRINGS, NC
Goldsboro, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Woods Charter School soccer team will have a game with Rosewood High School on November 03, 2022, 15:30:00.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Jacksonville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Southern Lee High School soccer team will have a game with Jacksonville High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Fayetteville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Harnett Central High School soccer team will have a game with Terry Sanford High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern ends regular season as Touchdown Friday Top 9 champ

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern High School Bears went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Torrey Nowell and company ripped through the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A conference with a 6-0 record, averaging over 47 points a game and giving up an average of just six points a […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Duplin County Schools gives statement on shot fired at football game

WALLACE, Duplin County — A shot was fired at a high school football game Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022 and it raised concerns about the safety of school activities. It happened the Wallace Rose-Hill and James Kenan Game during Senior Night in Wallace. Duplin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged after shooting at North Carolina high school football game

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Friday night’s shooting at a high-school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw, has been charged with discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on […]
WALLACE, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County Middle School wins grant for community engagement

Snow Hill - Greene County Middle School (GCMS) has been named the recipient of a North Carolina Community Foundation Grant. The grant in the amount of $1,200 was awarded to the school to help develop and fund their Community and Engagement Activities and Goals. Principal Diane Blackman spoke with the...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
nsjonline.com

Ideological bent of East Carolina University’s faculty convocation questioned

RALEIGH — According to an article by the James G. Martin Center, East Carolina University’s 2022-23 faculty convocation took an ideological turn, featuring administrators who “dedicated the majority of their time to gushing over virtue-signaling and pushing a woke narrative.”. “To begin with, ECU chancellor Philip Rogers...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Freedom Fountain Observance in Jacksonville this Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lietunant Gen Robert Hedlund, II Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, will give the annual Freedom Address during the annual Freedom Fountain Observance this Friday. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville. The public is encouraged to attend. It’s the first public ceremony since the COVID-19 […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
cbs17

Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
CLINTON, NC
WITN

Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may be coming to a screeching halt. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir, Greene and Jones County Schools to receive School Safety Grants

Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced today by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Greene County Schools will receive $630,660.00, Jones County Schools will receive $499,134.00, and Lenoir County Public Schools will receive $282,600.00.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow parents concerned with content in school libraries

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are new concerns following a recent Onslow County Board of Education meeting. The board met Tuesday, and one topic brought up was the possibility of reviewing and removing certain graphic books from libraries. During the public comment section, multiple parents spoke out on their thoughts of having access to expressive […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
jonescountync.gov

Jones County DSS – Special Meeting Notice

Pursuant to NC Gen. Stat. 143-318.12, the Jones County Department of Social. Services Board will call a special meeting at the Jones County DSS/Health. Department Conference Room located at 418 Hwy 58 N Unit D, Trenton, NC. 28585 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of.
WNCT

Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WILSON, NC
bladenonline.com

Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County

No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
