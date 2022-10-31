ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Park Township, PA

South Park, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Deer Lakes High School soccer team will have a game with South Park High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00.

Deer Lakes High School
South Park High School
October 31, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Phoenixville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Springfield Township High School soccer team will have a game with Phoenixville Area High School on November 03, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
wtae.com

1 killed in Moon Township crash

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Moon Township police confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that one person was killed in a crash that shut down part of southbound University Boulevard on Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 5100 block of University Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. The southbound...
MOON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

First responders on scene of Moon crash

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Moon Township police are conducting a crash investigation on University Boulevard. Both southbound traffic lanes from Stoops Ferry Road to the area of the car dealerships are closed. Motorists are advised by the department to seek an alternative route and use caution if traveling through this area.
MOON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

South Hills EMS providers officially combine forces

BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. — Brentwood Emergency Medical Services officially joined their neighbors in Baldwin on Tuesday. “I think it’s going to be a very positive impact to the South Hills community,” said Baldwin Emergency Medical Services Chief Todd Plunkett. “We’re out on the streets now so you’ll see us out there handling calls, working together.”
BALDWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Land bought from Excela could become new park along Route 30 in Hempfield

Hempfield residents soon could have a new park more centrally located in the township as officials look to revamp land recently purchased from Excela Health. Of the 43 acres comprising the property along Route 30 near Mt. Pleasant Road, 14 acres could be designated for a park featuring a splash pad and fitness and nature areas. A new road and pad foundations for future developments on the property that would be funded by a Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant also are planned for the site.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Doctor charged in death of fellow doctor in Pine Township crash

PITTSBURGH — A medical professor is being charged Wednesday with the death of a fellow physician following a Pine Township car crash over the summer. Joseph Henry Yanta, 38, of Pittsburgh, is being charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, speeding and related counts connected to the Jul. 16 crash. The crash killed Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

President Biden And Former Presidents Will Campaign In PA

With Election Day less than a week away, Pennsylvania is taking center stage. Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Latrobe this Saturday to campaign for both gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama will also be in Pittsburgh Saturday campaigning alongside...
LATROBE, PA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy