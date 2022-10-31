Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake and 'On the Mend' After Being in a Coma for Two Months
Radio host Al B. Sure! is awake after spending two months in a coma, ET can confirm. The radio host's rep told ET that Al B Sure! whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, is "making strides towards recovery" after a health condition landed him in the hospital. "I...
These 21 Photos Scared The Living Daylights Out Of Me
It might be a good idea to check your rental property for hidden cameras. The bathrooms, in particular.
Gaming with Derek: X-Raided Movies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday night’s edition of Gaming with Derek, Alex Flum was tested on his knowledge of movies with the letter “X” in the title.
Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With ‘Togetherness’ Campaign
Ralph Lauren is embracing togetherness for the upcoming holiday season. On Thursday, the company will launch “The Gift of Togetherness,” a campaign featuring well-known faces Shalom Harlow, Tyson Beckford, Lucky Blue Smith and others.More from WWDRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met Gala The campaign is intended to highlight the brand’s “core values of togetherness and timelessness, inspiring everyone to come together to celebrate one another,” the company said. The campaign, which features key looks from the brand in black or white with pops of red, was...
