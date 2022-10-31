ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NC

Belmont, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The West Henderson High School soccer team will have a game with Stuart W Cramer High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

West Henderson High School
Stuart W Cramer High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Gastonia, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The North Henderson High School soccer team will have a game with Forestview High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GASTONIA, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Asheville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Myers Park High School soccer team will have a game with T.C. Roberson High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young

Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
RALEIGH, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk to travel to Maiden for 2A football playoff opener

Polk County will open the 2A state playoffs with a trip to Maiden per brackets released Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The Wolverines (5-5) received the 28th seed in the 2A West bracket and will journey to face the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (9-1) for the 7:30 p.m. playoff opener.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WBTV

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
VALE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Hickory sports complex named in honor of Danny Thompson

HICKORY, NC (October 31, 2022) — The City of Hickory invites the public to attend the naming dedication of the Danny Thompson Field Complex on Friday, November 4, at 11:30 a.m. at Stanford Park. The program will include comments from Hickory Mayor Hank Guess; current Hickory Parks, Recreation &...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

BREAKING: Pizza delivery driver shot in Southwest Charlotte

Houser only bought one ticket, so he says he never expected to hear his name called. New Food Lion opens in town of Cleveland, N.C. In the town of Cleveland in Rowan Co., N.C., the only grocery store in town closed a month ago. Today, Food Lion opened in that same location.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Long-delayed mixed-use project ready to commence at Birkdale Golf

Nov. 1. Birkdale Golf Course is expected to close for eight months to make way for a long-planned development by Gustafson Partners that is said to have an economic development impact on the order of $45 million. The new development will include retail, commercial and a 140-room hotel, as well...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season

Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

UCPS Announces Principal Of The Year

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools has named Piedmont Middle School Principal Dr. Cassie Eley Principal of the year for the 2022 – 2023 school year. Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan surprised Dr. Eley with the announcement in a gymnasium packed full of staff and students. “Friday,...
qcnews.com

I-77 North reopens Monday after crash near Woodlawn Rd in SW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several lanes were closed Monday morning along Interstate-77 northbound following an accident, according to NCDOT. The crash happened at 6:41 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on I-77 North, near Woodlawn Road. The left lane was closed near Exit 6 [Woodlawn Road]. The interstate reopened around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy