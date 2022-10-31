ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

Newport, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Newport.

The Eastern Alamance High School soccer team will have a game with Croatan High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Eastern Alamance High School
Croatan High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
2022 NCHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

East Chocowinity, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

CHOCOWINITY, NC
WNCT

New Bern ends regular season as Touchdown Friday Top 9 champ

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern High School Bears went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Torrey Nowell and company ripped through the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A conference with a 6-0 record, averaging over 47 points a game and giving up an average of just six points a […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Freedom Fountain Observance in Jacksonville this Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lietunant Gen Robert Hedlund, II Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, will give the annual Freedom Address during the annual Freedom Fountain Observance this Friday. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville. The public is encouraged to attend. It’s the first public ceremony since the COVID-19 […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WNCT

Lottery prize worth $50,000 won in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — While nobody won the Powerball grand prize on Monday, someone in New Bern is set to pick up a nice payday. There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. So the prize will be at least $1.2 […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Body discovered in Carteret County creek

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found floating in a Carteret County creek late this afternoon. Beaufort police say a boater spotted what they believed was a body in Town Creek near Airport Marina. It happened around 4:25 p.m. Police said they went out...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
WASHINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

No action following CCC closed session

Carteret Community College trustees took no action in open session following a closed meeting Oct. 31 to review contracts and bids. The board met in the McGee Boardroom.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 29, 30 & 31

Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at the Buies Creek Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend. She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean. Bessie...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Water temps often key for comings and goings of fish we target

Are we in fall fishing mode or not? For the last two weeks, the Emerald Isle surf temperatures have hovered around 68 degrees with less than one degree of variation. In fact, the surf temps have been exactly 68 nearly every day and the sound steadily in the low to mid-60s.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
jonescountync.gov

Jones County DSS – Special Meeting Notice

Pursuant to NC Gen. Stat. 143-318.12, the Jones County Department of Social. Services Board will call a special meeting at the Jones County DSS/Health. Department Conference Room located at 418 Hwy 58 N Unit D, Trenton, NC. 28585 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of.
WNCT

Onslow parents concerned with content in school libraries

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are new concerns following a recent Onslow County Board of Education meeting. The board met Tuesday, and one topic brought up was the possibility of reviewing and removing certain graphic books from libraries. During the public comment section, multiple parents spoke out on their thoughts of having access to expressive […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort police say body found in Town Creek

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort police say the identity has been confirmed of a body that was found in Town Creek on Wednesday. Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was found Wednesday afternoon. Police recovered the body and were able to identify who it was. However, they were not releasing […]
BEAUFORT, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in New Bern

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians who tried their luck in Monday’s Powerball drawing won big prizes as the jackpot continues to increase, reaching $1.2 billion for Wednesday’s drawing. In Monday’s drawing, three lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 including...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Overturned cement truck causes traffic delays

ONSLOW COUNTY — Onslow County EMS said that a truck overturned Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at the intersection of Richlands Hwy and Burgaw Hwy. No injuries were mentioned and traffic was directed as the site was cleaned up.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
