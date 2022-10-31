Montrose, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

You can’t count on things working out as you would expect or as you would like. The world of sports is no different. Case in point are some unlikely results. The NY Giants getting into the playoffs in 2008 was a wild card. Then they beat the Cowboys in Dallas, then the Packers in Green Bay, then the undefeated Patriots in the Super Bowl. Who would have thought? Here are some more. The White Sox and Red Sox both finally winning the world series, and how about the Rangers winning the Stanley Cup? Oh and how about baseball this year. All the best teams getting knocked off in the early rounds except Houston. The Dodgers, the Mets, the Yankees and the Braves all gone.

