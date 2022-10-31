ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

Colville, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Deer Park High School football team will have a game with Colville High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00.

Deer Park High School
Colville High School
October 31, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

KHQ Right Now

Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway

COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
COLBERT, WA
KREM

Stevens County family vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's hospital as child recovered from surgery

SEATTLE — Cali Fager wasn’t thinking about anything else when her 1-year-old son was having surgery inside Seattle Children’s hospital Friday. “Not a lot of kids are able to qualify for this surgery,” Fager said. “They have to be pretty confident that it’s going to work and thank God for our neurology team and our surgeon. It’s the hardest thing I have ever gone through in my life."
SEATTLE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Traffic stop leads to bust

OLDTOWN — One man’s arrest warrant led to another man’s arrest, according to Bonner County Sheriff’s officials. That’s the end result of what happened when Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Maland attempted to initiate the traffic stop at about 9 p.m. on March 30, 2021. However, he wrote in a probable cause affidavit that the driver went almost another mile, weaving through roads in the Oldtown area before it stopped. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Maland said he was able to contact the driver, who he took into custody, before returning to address the passenger.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
