Asheville, NC

Asheville, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Asheville.

The West Forsyth High School soccer team will have a game with T.C. Roberson High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

West Forsyth High School
T.C. Roberson High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Independence High School soccer team will have a game with AC Reynolds High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:01.

Independence High School
AC Reynolds High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:01
Varsity Boys Soccer

Mooresville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Asheville High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Norman High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Hendersonville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Dalton McMichael High School soccer team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mayodan, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Dalton McMichael High School soccer team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
WLOS.com

Millions of dollars heading to Buncombe, Asheville City schools for upgrades and repairs

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — During Tuesday night's meeting, Buncombe County commissioners approved a school budget amendment. Commissioners approved $31,185,440 for Asheville City and Buncombe County schools capital projects. Of that funding, the county says $10,600,440 for Asheville City Schools, of which $4,440,920 will be used to increase the existing FY22 Herring project budget to complete HVAC repairs. Buncombe County Schools will get $20,585,000.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Asheville is the most expensive NC city to live in, new report says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A new report from the Asheville Chamber of Commerce found that the city had the highest cost of living when compared to all other North Carolina cities. Average rent prices in Asheville are higher than anywhere in all of North Carolina. According to Apartment List, the median rent in Asheville in October 2022 is $1,690. That's higher than the median rent in Cary, Raleigh, Charlotte and Durham.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk to travel to Maiden for 2A football playoff opener

Polk County will open the 2A state playoffs with a trip to Maiden per brackets released Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The Wolverines (5-5) received the 28th seed in the 2A West bracket and will journey to face the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (9-1) for the 7:30 p.m. playoff opener.
POLK COUNTY, NC
thebluebanner.net

A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop

According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillemade.com

“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival

Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Private parking lot owners get money with each tow, proprietor says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the summer of 2022, News 13 has investigated towing practices on privately-owned parking lots in the South Slope area of Asheville. Zack Noble, whose company owns a parking lot along Banks Avenue, confirmed the contracted towing company gives lot owners a cut of their fee.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillemade.com

Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition

“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WJHL

Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina. On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce, 79, of Greene County. Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WLOS.com

Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Students at Shining Rock Classical Academy will return to the classroom Tuesday after a flu outbreak forced the Haywood County school to close on Friday. The head of the school says 25% of the student population was unable to attend classes Thursday. A teacher workday was held Monday to allow time to clean and sanitize the school building.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
visitncsmokies.com

Waynesville’s Food-Poppin’, Restaurant Hoppin’ Thanksgiving Challenge

If you’re reading this, it’s time to start planning your turkey-time festivities! Thanksgiving is a time best-spent bonding with loved ones over great food and thankfulness, and we here in Waynesville want you to have just that. So, rather than working to prepare the perfect meal this year, grab your folks and your stretchy pants for a stress-free Thanksgiving feast! We’ve concocted a delicious challenge to bring you and your loved ones closer together while feasting on the best grub that Waynesville has to offer. And the best part is you won’t have to lift a finger (other than to take pictures)!
WAYNESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas

I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
HIGHLANDS, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina

If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

John Boyle joins Asheville Watchdog staff

John Boyle, the popular veteran reporter and “Answer Man” columnist for the Asheville Citizen Times, is joining Asheville Watchdog’s nonprofit local news team beginning Nov. 7, 2022. Boyle, a 27-year veteran of covering local news in Asheville and surrounding communities, will bring his unmatched knowledge of local...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Slain longtime educator who 'made a difference' remembered during celebration of life

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sylva community came together to honor the life of a mountain educator Saturday, Oct. 29. On Friday, Oct. 21, News 13 first reported about the murder of 68-year-old Lambert Wilson outside his Cherokee motel. According to Swain County Schools, Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the El Camino Motel he owned.
SYLVA, NC
