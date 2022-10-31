Asheville, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Asheville.
The West Forsyth High School soccer team will have a game with T.C. Roberson High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
West Forsyth High School
T.C. Roberson High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Independence High School soccer team will have a game with AC Reynolds High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:01.
Independence High School
AC Reynolds High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:01
Varsity Boys Soccer
