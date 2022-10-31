Mayodan, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO