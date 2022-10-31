ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, NC

Mayodan, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Community School of Davidson soccer team will have a game with Dalton McMichael High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Community School of Davidson
Dalton McMichael High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Trinity, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Patton High School soccer team will have a game with Wheatmore High School on November 03, 2022, 16:00:00.
TRINITY, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Wytheville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pulaski County High School basketball team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
247Sports

Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced

The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win

RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
forsythwoman.com

The Sweet Spot: Wilkerson Moravian Bakery

Recipients of Triad Business Journal’s Family Business Award in 2022, Wilkerson Moravian Bakery has been serving iconic Moravian baked goods to customers since 1925. With a deep-rooted family history in Winston-Salem and the surrounding area, Wilkerson is the oldest name in Moravian baking and has perfected the craft of the Moravian Cookie, Love Feast Buns, and the beloved Moravian Sugar Cake.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Level Up Martinsville/Henry County Summit Keynote Telly Tucker: The Danville Story

From the 2022 Martinsville-Henry County Community Summit: Level Up MHC Telly Tucker, President of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Va., talked about The Danville Story and how the River District began its revitalization. He talks about development and branding initiatives that took place there. There are similarities to what is going on in Martinsville Uptown and what took place in Danville’s “River District” downtown area. Check out his talk in this video.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
High school soccer game info

