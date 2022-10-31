Gastonia, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
Polk County will open the 2A state playoffs with a trip to Maiden per brackets released Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The Wolverines (5-5) received the 28th seed in the 2A West bracket and will journey to face the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (9-1) for the 7:30 p.m. playoff opener.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the next six days, we'll take a look at each member of the Charlotte women's basketball team as they prepare for the 2022-23 season opener on Tuesday, November 8th vs. App. State. Today's feature takes a look at guards Tamia Davis and Nia Young. DAVIS...
Caleb Love played his entire sophomore season in different iterations of the Air Jordan 11 shoes. His potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer against Kansas was the last time you’ll see him in 11s while playing for the Tar Heels.
Houser only bought one ticket, so he says he never expected to hear his name called. New Food Lion opens in town of Cleveland, N.C. In the town of Cleveland in Rowan Co., N.C., the only grocery store in town closed a month ago. Today, Food Lion opened in that same location.
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job. Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
Nov. 1. Birkdale Golf Course is expected to close for eight months to make way for a long-planned development by Gustafson Partners that is said to have an economic development impact on the order of $45 million. The new development will include retail, commercial and a 140-room hotel, as well...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For only the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery, bought a $5 scratch-off, and won $250,000. “My heart went into my feet,” Pruett said. “I couldn’t sleep all night.”. Pruett, 56,...
Charlotte’s professional sports teams appear to be struggling both on and off the field. Within a matter of months, three current and former Hornets players were arrested. Star player LaMelo Ball is still injured, and the Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since 2016. The Panthers traded one of...
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools has named Piedmont Middle School Principal Dr. Cassie Eley Principal of the year for the 2022 – 2023 school year. Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan surprised Dr. Eley with the announcement in a gymnasium packed full of staff and students. “Friday,...
