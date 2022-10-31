ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflin County, PA

Lewisberry, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Mifflin County High School football team will have a game with Red Land High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.

Mifflin County High School
Red Land High School
October 31, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

High School Football PRO

York, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

YORK, PA
247Sports

All State Preps Senior Spotlight: Alexander Yost | Altoona High School

All State Preps on 247Sports will be spotlighting senior high school football players all the way through Signing Day 2023. This spotlight features Alexander Yost out of Altoona High School in Pennsylvania. Yost is a 6-0, 200-pound running back/linebacker prospect. According to his statistics posted on MaxPreps, Yost has carried the football 133 times for 768 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns in the nine games that are listed. He also plays linebacker for Altoona. Yost recently took a visit to Shippensburg University (PA) back on Oct. 16.
ALTOONA, PA
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Nine

A fourth-quarter collapse highlighted Penn State’s matchup this weekend against No. 2 Ohio State. Although the Nittany Lions’ outcome wasn’t what Penn State fans hoped for, there were multiple former Penn Staters in action for their new schools. Last week was quiet for Penn State transfers, and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Latest Bowl Projections Show Penn State Clinging To A New Year’s Six Game

Another disappointing loss to Ohio State dropped the Nittany Lions back to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll, creating a more puzzling forecast for Penn State’s bowl projection. While the loss did knock Penn State out of playoff contention, the Nittany Lions still have a path to a New Year’s Six bowl game if they were to win out.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX 43

Middletown man captures baseball history in collection

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Baseball has long been called "America's Pastime." The history of the game lives on through the memories and tales of fans, but also in the artifacts of yesteryear. John Jadosh, of Middletown, has a special collection of jerseys that capture some of the best of baseball...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
State College

Penns Valley Fiber Festival Has New Home for 2022

SPRING MILLS — The Penns Valley Fiber Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Spring Mills YMCA, which is a new location for the annual event. Admission and parking are free. Additionally, goodie bags will be given to the first 50 attendees.
SPRING MILLS, PA
fcfreepress

Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A

The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/29/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 29. Gregory A. Reichenbach, 74, of Liverpool entered eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 11, 1948, in Liverpool to the late Donald and Hazel (Dietz) Reichenbach. He was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New ‘contemporary’ Chuck E. Cheese coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A newly remodeled Harrisburg area Chuck E. Cheese is set to have its grand opening on Nov. 9, 2022, according to a press release shared on Wednesday. The newly renovated space will still be located at 3883 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. According to the company,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County physical therapy facility construction underway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Inspired Physical Therapy (IPT) officially broke ground on the construction of their brand new facility, which is going to be located near their already existing Mechanicsburg location. According to an IPT release, the new facility will continue to offer physical therapy sessions to its...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First Firehouse Subs officially opens in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Calling all Altoona/Blair County sandwich lovers! Firehouse Subs has officially opened the doors to its newest restaurant, located in the Logan Plank Crossing shopping center.  Located at 1002 Logan Blvd., the restaurant is owned by a husband-wife duo and longtime residents Missy and Kelly Kreutzberger. The Altoona Firehouse Subs restaurant is […]
ALTOONA, PA
