Holly Springs, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

A homeless man known as "Mr. Noble" in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been bringing a smile to the faces of the residents of Raleigh. You can find him wearing his Marine Corps hat on a corner of St Mary's and Peace Street, selling flowers from his bucket. Mr. Noble greets everyone with a smile and a wave or salute. The residents describe him as a polite man who often gives away the flowers he purchases wholesale from Fallon's Flowers on St. Mary's Street, The News & Observer reports.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO