Boone, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County resulted in three deaths over the weekend. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHSP), says on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 12:03 p.m., a 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was traveling south on US-64 when it appears to have crossed the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen vehicle that was heading north on US-64. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, as well as the front seat passenger, his wife, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77.
