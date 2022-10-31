ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Boone, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The West Cabarrus High School soccer team will have a game with Watauga High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

West Cabarrus High School
Watauga High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
2022 NCHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

lincolntimesnews.com

Maiden too much for Wolves

MAIDEN—Big play potential has been the key to Maiden holding on to the top spot this season in the Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference. And that ability to make things happen on either side of the ball boosted the Blue Devils again on senior night at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.
MAIDEN, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Hickory sports complex named in honor of Danny Thompson

HICKORY, NC (October 31, 2022) — The City of Hickory invites the public to attend the naming dedication of the Danny Thompson Field Complex on Friday, November 4, at 11:30 a.m. at Stanford Park. The program will include comments from Hickory Mayor Hank Guess; current Hickory Parks, Recreation &...
HICKORY, NC
Mount Airy News

Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win

RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
WBTV

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
VALE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
theappalachianonline.com

App State Homecoming Parade back after three years

App State’s Homecoming Parade is back for the first time since 2019 after being canceled due to COVID-19 and inclement weather last year. The parade started at 6 p.m. Friday and lasted for about 30 minutes. It traveled from Watauga County Health Services Lot along King Street into downtown Boone.
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Long-time local radio broadcaster Andy Glass passes away

A man whose voice and long-time commitment to the airwaves of local radio here in the High Country has passed away. Andy Lane, known on-air as Andy Glass, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 20th at the age of 65. Glass worked for many years at the group of radio stations based in Boone, and also stations based in Mountain City, Tennessee.
BOONE, NC
WHSV

First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WITN

State trooper takes bite out of Halloween

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) trooper went all out for their Halloween celebration. The SHP “Shark Patrol” was in full force in Burke County Monday night spreading the importance of traffic safety in a very special way. Trooper C. R. Hallyburton got...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Volunteer Firefighter Killed In Watauga County Crash

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Officials say that volunteer firefighter Raymond “Jay” Kerley was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 321. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, just after 8 p.m. on October 31st, troopers arrived at a fatal collision on U.S. Highway-321 near Phillips Branch Road.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Hospitality to mushrooms: Boone’s local fungi seller

It’s an early morning at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. There are stalls selling fresh eggs, red, yellow and dawn-pink peppers. Another stall is selling a plethora of homemade goods and art; wooden jewelry, colorful prints of the Appalachian mountains and hand-crafted leather wallets. One stall, however, sells something a little different.
BOONE, NC
WLOS.com

Weekend crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County leaves three dead

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County resulted in three deaths over the weekend. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHSP), says on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 12:03 p.m., a 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was traveling south on US-64 when it appears to have crossed the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen vehicle that was heading north on US-64. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, as well as the front seat passenger, his wife, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
