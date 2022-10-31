ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Dallas, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Wallenpaupack Area High School soccer team will have a game with Dallas High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Wallenpaupack Area High School
Dallas High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Scott Township, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Dunmore High School soccer team will have a game with Lakeland High School on November 03, 2022, 14:00:00.
DUNMORE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Morgan Myles is moving on! Watch her winning performance

Morgan Myles is done turning chairs on 'The Voice', but now she'll be turning out votes! The Northcentral Pennsylvania native had the judge's hands high and spirits raised with her rendition of Jackie DeShannon's 1965 hit "What The World Needs Now Is Love." Myles' knockout performance was from Monday's episode during 'the knockout' rounds of NBC's singing competition. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Troy & Canton Schools At War…Against Cancer

A war has been brewing since 2021 between Canton and Troy. This battle has come be to known as the Tab Wars. The Tab Wars was started by the Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone organization as a fundraiser to help the Ronald McDonald House in Danville. Aluminum can tabs have been collected by schools in both communities, cashed-in, and the money is given to the Ronald McDonald House to assist in their daily operations.
TROY, PA
Daily Voice

Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball

One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Christopher A. Ungard, 36

Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
LINDEN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available. 
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween fun for children in West Wyoming

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — A Halloween event for kids with special needs was held Sunday in Luzerne County. The event held at West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters was filled with live music, trunk or treating, touch a truck, and some demonstrations from the firefighters at the West Wyoming Hose Company, including one with the firehouse dog.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Home heating oil concerns rise along with prices

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The winter heating season is fast approaching and that means planning and paying to heat our homes. Home heating oil companies say they are concerned about rising prices and shrinking supplies. Those owners tell Eyewitness News that they are trying to get ahead of, what they describe as an, […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

$150K Powerball ticket sold in Northumberland County

RIVERSIDE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, drawing. According to Pennsylvania Lottery, M M Food Mart, on Elysburg Road in Riverside sold a ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball® 13 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Columbia County store sells $150,000 lottery ticket

Orangeville, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball 23 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three. Quick Shop, 3 Fowlersville Road, Orangeville, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. More than 223,800 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 43,600 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 16,500 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1 billion, or $497.3 million cash, for tonight's drawing.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Another $4.5M in state funds coming to Scranton

SCRANTON — The city received $2 million in state funds for streetscape upgrades downtown and $500,000 for recreation at Nay Aug Park, officials announced Tuesday. Lackawanna College also received $2 million to convert its 401 Adams Ave. building downtown into a new workforce education and training center. The $4.5...
SCRANTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania teens charged in Pittsburgh funeral shooting

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Two teenagers were charged in the Friday shooting at a funeral in Pittsburgh, according to our affiliate KDKA. Pennsylvania police say victims shot after a funeral, possibly by multiple shooters Charged are 19-year-old Shawn Davis and 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon. They face aggravated assault, attempted homicide and firearms violations charges, say reports. Nixon […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
