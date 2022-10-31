ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan, Rudder move football games to Thursday

The Bryan football team’s regular-season finale against Harker Heights at Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. It was moved up a day with rain in Friday’s forecast. Both teams have clinched playoff spots. Harker Heights (8-1, 5-0) has clinched District 12-6A’s top spot...
BRYAN, TX
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 10

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 10 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Lewis earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after a four-touchdown day in Bryan’s 53-34 victory over Hutto. The sophomore had seven receptions for 174 receiving yards with four touchdowns. Lewis received 39% of the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
High school volleyball playoffs, Nov. 2

Here are bi-district scores and area playoff pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson at Giddings, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Brenham def. Killeen Chaparral 25-15, 25-11, 25-13; Brenham vs. Georgetown East View at Giddings, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Class 4A.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "The Boys Are Back" | S9 EP8

On the latest episode of The Pulse: Texas A&M Football, the Aggies are finally back at Kyle Field with the 12th Man after a six-week road swing. Also, get to know walk-on kicker Randy Bond and head out to ticket pull with the team as the student body gears up for the game against the Rebels.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Ole Miss-Texas A&M offered plenty to talk about other than good football

Ole Miss’ 31-28 victory over Texas A&M last Saturday was entertaining and exciting. The Aggie offense had by far its best game of the year led by true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. The Rebels continued their amazing season, closing in on double-digit wins for a second straight year despite losing 11 starters from last year’s team, including quarterback Matt Corral.
OXFORD, MS
Blinn wins three esports matches

BRENHAM — The Blinn esports team earned three victories Monday in Valorant and Rocket League play. The Buccaneers’ fifth-ranked Valorant squad defeated Rogers State 2-0 in a best-of-3 matchup to improve to 6-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) play, good for second place in the NECC South Division. The Bucs will finish their regular-season Valorant play against Kennesaw State next Monday.
BRENHAM, TX
Weekly Press Conference: Joni Taylor

Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor holds her first weekly press conference of the season. (October 31, 2022)
A&M searches for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field

Texas A&M University officials are searching for someone who picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday. In a press release sent Tuesday, A&M officials said the bat was seen flying in the stadium between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Following reports of the bat sighting, University staff arrived to learn an unknown person had transferred the bat into a box and could have come into direct contact with it.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Somerville names Eric Holton finalist for superintendent

The Somerville Independent School District Board of Trustees named Eric Holton as the sole finalist to become the district’s next superintendent at their meeting Tuesday night. The board’s vote was unanimous. There is a mandatory 21-day waiting period before the district can officially hire Holton. Somerville ISD’s Board of...
SOMERVILLE, TX
Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for Texas Arbor Day

In preparation of Texas Arbor Day on Friday, students across the state will be visited by foresters from the Texas A&M Forest Service who will showcase the importance of trees and how to properly plant them. Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station is one of the 90 schools participating, and...
TEXAS STATE
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
BRYAN, TX
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 1

The season premiere of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date October 31, 2022). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
BRYAN, TX
Review: 'Cheap Land Colorado,' by Ted Conover

——— In "Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America's Edge," his new book of immersive journalism, Ted Conover returns to his home state to explore the San Luis Valley and the people who live there. The valley's flat, arid plains are bordered by sand dunes and the Sangre de Cristo mountains and are populated by hundreds of people in remote trailers and cabins, living off the grid.
COLORADO STATE
Tuesday Lottery

Lotto Texas 3-4-7-17-50-52 Estimated jackpot: $10 million. Daily 4 Morning: 1-5-3-6 (5) Day: 9-8-8-0 (5) Evening: 0-9-0-9 (4) Night: 7-3-8-3 (6) Pick 3 Morning: 5-7-1 (8) Day: 5-6-1 (2) Evening: 8-8-3 (5) Night: 4-5-4 (4) Powerball 13-19-36-39-59 (13) Estimated jackpot: $1 billion. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with...

