Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, Rudder move football games to Thursday
The Bryan football team’s regular-season finale against Harker Heights at Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. It was moved up a day with rain in Friday’s forecast. Both teams have clinched playoff spots. Harker Heights (8-1, 5-0) has clinched District 12-6A’s top spot...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 10
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 10 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Lewis earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after a four-touchdown day in Bryan’s 53-34 victory over Hutto. The sophomore had seven receptions for 174 receiving yards with four touchdowns. Lewis received 39% of the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
High school volleyball playoffs, Nov. 2
Here are bi-district scores and area playoff pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson at Giddings, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Brenham def. Killeen Chaparral 25-15, 25-11, 25-13; Brenham vs. Georgetown East View at Giddings, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Class 4A.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Record-setting Psencik leads College Station volleyball team to sweep of Killeen Ellison
MEXIA — Avery Psencik and the College Station volleyball team overwhelmed the Killeen Ellison Lady Eagles in sweeping their Class 5A bi-district match 25-17, 25-15, 25-8 on Tuesday night at the Mexia High School Gymnasium. With her first kill of the match, Psencik set the school’s season record for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated-College Station a needed high school football rivalry in B-CS
There’s some outstanding high school football played in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding Brazos Valley. But one thing has been missing for the past few years around here. A riveting rivalry. A&M Consolidated and College Station renewed their series Friday night with the Cougars rallying for a 38-28 victory...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "The Boys Are Back" | S9 EP8
On the latest episode of The Pulse: Texas A&M Football, the Aggies are finally back at Kyle Field with the 12th Man after a six-week road swing. Also, get to know walk-on kicker Randy Bond and head out to ticket pull with the team as the student body gears up for the game against the Rebels.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ole Miss-Texas A&M offered plenty to talk about other than good football
Ole Miss’ 31-28 victory over Texas A&M last Saturday was entertaining and exciting. The Aggie offense had by far its best game of the year led by true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. The Rebels continued their amazing season, closing in on double-digit wins for a second straight year despite losing 11 starters from last year’s team, including quarterback Matt Corral.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn wins three esports matches
BRENHAM — The Blinn esports team earned three victories Monday in Valorant and Rocket League play. The Buccaneers’ fifth-ranked Valorant squad defeated Rogers State 2-0 in a best-of-3 matchup to improve to 6-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) play, good for second place in the NECC South Division. The Bucs will finish their regular-season Valorant play against Kennesaw State next Monday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M swimming and diving teams to host Kentucky, TCU on Thursday, Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will host Kentucky on Thursday and TCU on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The meets will begin at 3 p.m. On the men’s side, A&M is ranked 14th and TCU is 22nd. Kentucky is 12th on the women’s side with A&M ranked 22nd.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Outside hitter Caroline Meuth has rediscovered joy with Texas A&M volleyball program
Texas A&M outside hitter Carolina Meuth focuses on one spot of the wall in the volleyball team’s meeting room, processing each question as if she was picking locks to doors in the deep corners of her brain. So much is tucked away between her ears — one of the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor holds her first weekly press conference of the season. (October 31, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M searches for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
Texas A&M University officials are searching for someone who picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday. In a press release sent Tuesday, A&M officials said the bat was seen flying in the stadium between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Following reports of the bat sighting, University staff arrived to learn an unknown person had transferred the bat into a box and could have come into direct contact with it.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Somerville names Eric Holton finalist for superintendent
The Somerville Independent School District Board of Trustees named Eric Holton as the sole finalist to become the district’s next superintendent at their meeting Tuesday night. The board’s vote was unanimous. There is a mandatory 21-day waiting period before the district can officially hire Holton. Somerville ISD’s Board of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for Texas Arbor Day
In preparation of Texas Arbor Day on Friday, students across the state will be visited by foresters from the Texas A&M Forest Service who will showcase the importance of trees and how to properly plant them. Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station is one of the 90 schools participating, and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 1
The season premiere of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date October 31, 2022). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 46 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Review: 'Cheap Land Colorado,' by Ted Conover
——— In "Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America's Edge," his new book of immersive journalism, Ted Conover returns to his home state to explore the San Luis Valley and the people who live there. The valley's flat, arid plains are bordered by sand dunes and the Sangre de Cristo mountains and are populated by hundreds of people in remote trailers and cabins, living off the grid.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tuesday Lottery
Lotto Texas 3-4-7-17-50-52 Estimated jackpot: $10 million. Daily 4 Morning: 1-5-3-6 (5) Day: 9-8-8-0 (5) Evening: 0-9-0-9 (4) Night: 7-3-8-3 (6) Pick 3 Morning: 5-7-1 (8) Day: 5-6-1 (2) Evening: 8-8-3 (5) Night: 4-5-4 (4) Powerball 13-19-36-39-59 (13) Estimated jackpot: $1 billion. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with...
