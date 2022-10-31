ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Monroe, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Monroe.

The Highland School of Technology soccer team will have a game with Union Academy Charter School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Highland School of Technology
Union Academy Charter School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The South Rowan High School soccer team will have a game with Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.

South Rowan High School
Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
October 31, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Matthews, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Cuthbertson High School soccer team will have a game with Weddington High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
MATTHEWS, NC
Harrisburg, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hickory Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Providence High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
HARRISBURG, NC
Mooresville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Asheville High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Norman High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WRAL News

NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young

Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
RALEIGH, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk to travel to Maiden for 2A football playoff opener

Polk County will open the 2A state playoffs with a trip to Maiden per brackets released Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The Wolverines (5-5) received the 28th seed in the 2A West bracket and will journey to face the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (9-1) for the 7:30 p.m. playoff opener.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job.  Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
VALE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Long-delayed mixed-use project ready to commence at Birkdale Golf

Nov. 1. Birkdale Golf Course is expected to close for eight months to make way for a long-planned development by Gustafson Partners that is said to have an economic development impact on the order of $45 million. The new development will include retail, commercial and a 140-room hotel, as well...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

I-77 North reopens Monday after crash near Woodlawn Rd in SW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several lanes were closed Monday morning along Interstate-77 northbound following an accident, according to NCDOT. The crash happened at 6:41 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on I-77 North, near Woodlawn Road. The left lane was closed near Exit 6 [Woodlawn Road]. The interstate reopened around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Chester County school staff members to get bonuses

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Staff members working in the Chester County School District can expect a bonus soon as a sign of gratitude for their work. The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday the bonuses, which were approved by district leaders over the summer, are set to go out to district staff on Dec. 7. Full-time staff members will get $1,000, while part-time staff will receive $500.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season

Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Stanly News & Press

Rose sprouts new wealth management in Albemarle, Locust

Looking for an opportunity to parlay two decades worth of experience getting to know residents in Stanly County as a financial advisor, Andy Rose took a chance on himself recently when he opened Andy Rose Wealth Management, which has locations in Albemarle and Locust. “I think more than anything, my...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Queen City News

3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina

Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
CHARLOTTE, NC
