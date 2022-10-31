Monroe, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Monroe.
The Highland School of Technology soccer team will have a game with Union Academy Charter School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
Highland School of Technology
Union Academy Charter School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The South Rowan High School soccer team will have a game with Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.
South Rowan High School
Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
October 31, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
