Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
We’re monitoring our next rain maker
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will move into our area on Saturday, and it’ll bring a likely chance for rain. Before it arrives in our area, it’ll bring the threat for severe storms across the Southern Plains. As it moves into our region, the risk for widespread severe storms will diminish. Yet, we’ll continue to keep an eye on this system for possible threatening weather. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates, and download our free WTOK Weather App so that you can stay a step ahead of the weather.
WTOK-TV
Upgrades planned for WTOK TV tower this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV is making safety improvements and investing in greener lighting technologies this week at its tower site. Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said a crew is now on site to work on the guy wires that support the tower. “The guy wires are large steel cables...
WTOK-TV
Beautiful blue skies return for midweek
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Mostly cloudy skies stick around again today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overcast skies build in later this evening. Cloudy conditions remain for most of the night before clearing out early Wednesday morning. Setting us up for a nice sunny day ahead. Wednesday and Thursday bring us beautiful blue skies all around. Great weather conditions to enjoy some outdoor activities. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s.
WTOK-TV
TS Martin is now Hurricane Martin
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Martin formed Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane. It is the 7th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Martin was moving east northeastward at the time very quickly across the Subtropical Atlantic. Martin is forecasted to continue to strengthen possibly becoming a category 2 hurricane by the end of this week. Luckily for us Hurricane Martin will not impact the U.S.
WTOK-TV
Collinsville Piggly Wiggly gears up for Hope for Hunger Food Drive
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Giving to a good cause!. The Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville is gearing up for its annual Hope for Hunger Food Drive. The food drive is happening this Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to Feedingamerica.org, one in every five children face hunger in Mississippi...
WTOK-TV
Happy Halloween! This isn’t a trick, but a treat
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday and Happy Halloween! Clouds remain over most of the area today, a very small chance of light showers are possible. Those mostly cloudy skies throughout the day will keep us fairly cool. We woke up to some pretty comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This afternoon high temperatures are falling slightly below the average. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s across the area. If you are heading out to trick-or-treat rain showers will be hard to find. Stay safe and eat a whole lot of candy.
WTOK-TV
Hurricane Lisa is the 6th hurricane of the season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What we knew as TS Lisa is now Hurricane Lisa making the storm the 6th named hurricane of the season. Lisa is not expected to impact the U.S. However, hurricane conditions are expected Wednesday morning for parts of Honduras. Life-threatening storm surge is possible over parts of Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula. Flash flooding is also possible as Hurricane Lisa moves closer inland over Central America. Lisa is expected to make landfall later this week weaken the storm. By, early next week Hurricane Lisa could move into the Gulf Of Mexico as a remnant low. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated on any changes in the Tropics.
WTOK-TV
Afternoon wreck leads to fire
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was severely injured during a Wednesday afternoon wreck near downtown Meridian. A truck and SUV collided near 24th Ave. and 10th St. around 3:30 p.m. The SUV caught fire, but the Meridian Fire Department was able to put the flames out quickly. The area...
WTOK-TV
Sela Ward Parkway closure extended
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian said Monday that the Sela Ward Parkway closure, from C Street to Front Street, will be extended for an additional week. Project Engineer Gabe Faggard said the extension is a result of the replacement of a sewer line at the B Street intersection and weather-related delays. The road was originally scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s now tentatively scheduled to reopen Nov. 9.
WTOK-TV
Upgraded Demopolis boat landing draws bigger fishing tournaments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One West Alabama city credits community partnerships for enabling it to expand a city-own boat landing. The Tombigbee and Black Warrior Rivers flow through the city in Marengo County. Now, more boats than ever before will travel to Demopolis City Landing for big fishing tournaments. The...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian fire and police departments responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Meridian late Wednesday morning. “All of the sudden it just all came at one time,” Robert Morgan, who witnessed the collapse, said. “It was just a big dust cloud and I jumped in on top of my wife who was sitting in the doorway.”
WTOK-TV
Trick or treat in Meridian was a success
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neighborhoods were full of kids dressed up as their favorite characters, excited to get some candy. The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian was a success as kids got to celebrate a spooky night. Eagle Pointe was one of the popular neighborhoods that had a great turnout of kids for trick or treating.
WTOK-TV
Hurricane Lisa made a landfall in Belize on Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lisa made a landfall just southwest of Belize City around 4:20PM CDT on Wednesday afternoon. When it moved inland, it had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph...making it a category 1 hurricane. It’ll continue to weaken as it moves across land, and it’ll move into Mexico before moving back over water. It’ll move into the SW Gulf (i.e. the Bay of Campeche) by Friday, then it’ll meander there for a little while before falling apart.
WTOK-TV
Coats for Kids campaign kicks off Nov. 7
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coats for Kids gets the community involved in helping children stay warm by collecting new and used coats in good condition. Not only does this provide warmth for many kids and adults around the community, but provides some financial relief as the holiday season is right around the corner.
WTOK-TV
Over $17,000 check donated to Folds of Honor
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Distributing presented a check for over $17,000 to Folds of Honor for their annual contribution for the year. Budweiser has a decade-long partnership with Folds of Honor having donated $18 million, equating to over 3,600 scholarships for military dependents served by Folds of Honor. Mitchell...
WTOK-TV
The 13th name on the 2022 hurricane season list has been marked off
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Martin formed Tuesday morning over the Central North Atlantic, marking off the 13th name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. Maximum sustained wind speeds will continue to increase as this storm moves east north-eastward. Hurricane status is possible by the end of the week. Tropical Storm Martin is not expected to threaten the United States.
WTOK-TV
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed in the Atlantic
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tracking the Tropics: We are tracking one system moving into the Caribbean Sea that has a very high chance of becoming a named system before midweek. When this system gets a name, it will become our 12th named system, which would be named Lisa. The National Hurricane...
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: South Choctaw Academy Volleyball
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the South Choctaw Academy Varsity volleyball team. The Lady Rebels won the school’s first volleyball championship this past week and they finished the season with a 27-4 record. Congratulations to South Choctaw Academy...
WTOK-TV
Powerball winner in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
Comments / 0