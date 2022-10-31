ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Greenville, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Clayton High School football team will have a game with D.H. Conley High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:01.

Clayton High School
D.H. Conley High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:01
Varsity Football

Hillsborough, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Orange Middle School football team will have a game with A.L. Stanback Middle School on November 02, 2022, 13:45:00.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight

For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)

Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
CLINTON, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season

Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Kinston mobile home wasn’t completly lost in fire

Kids and families in ENC enjoy celebrating Halloween 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action. What should you do if you the $1-billion Powerball jackpot? Experts weigh in. Updated: 5 hours ago. What should you do...
KINSTON, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
