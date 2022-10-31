ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Spring, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Montgomery Blair High School football team will have a game with Sherwood High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.

Montgomery Blair High School
Sherwood High School
October 31, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

Belle Glade, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BELLE GLADE, FL
The Montgomery Advertiser

Seven Montgomery-area high school football players chosen to AHSAA North-South All-Star Game

Seven football players from the Montgomery area have been selected to play in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game. The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced the rosters Tuesday morning. The game will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Hancock-Whitney Stadium in Mobile. It will feature two 37-member squads of the top seniors in the state. The Montgomery area players will compete for South team.
MONTGOMERY, AL
