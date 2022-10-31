ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creswell, OR

Creswell, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The La Pine High School football team will have a game with Creswell High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00.

La Pine High School
Creswell High School
October 31, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

