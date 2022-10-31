PHILADELPHIA – The baseball sitting on a concrete post in the bowels of Citizens Bank Park is heading to Cooperstown, along with a rosin bag and the scorebook kept by FOX broadcaster John Smoltz during Game 4 of the World Series. The scorebook shows that on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, the Phillies did not record a single hit as the Astros won 5-0. The baseball contains five signatures: Houston Astros catcher Christian Vázquez, relievers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly, and the man who originally threw it: Cristian Javier, whose name is right under the World Series logo. Together, they threw the first combined no-hitter in postseason history — the second no-hitter ever in the World Series, third ever in the postseason.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 MINUTES AGO