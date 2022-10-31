Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/31/22–11/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
newslj.com
Suspect dead, deputy shot in shootout
CHEYENNE (WNE) — One person was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was injured during an incident Monday night in east Cheyenne. Deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road just before 8 p.m., according to an official post on LCSO’s Facebook page.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/31/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Apperences:. Royce Rozea, 24 – Strangulation...
Cheyenne Man Caught Shoplifting In Laramie
A Cheyenne man is currently out on bond and facing charges of Felony Theft. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:02 a.m., Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Michael...
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Dead, Sheriff’s Deputy Shot Following Halloween Shootout In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One man is dead and a law enforcement official is hospitalized following a shootout Monday evening at a residence in the Saddle Ridge area of Cheyenne. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant was being served at 7:57 p.m. in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Deaths In County Jail Loom Over Albany County Sheriff’s Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. No matter which candidate wins the election for Albany County Sheriff on Nov. 8, he’ll face a tough task of continuing to rebuild public trust in the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Democrat, said he walked into an...
Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout
Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
Laramie County Deputy Injured in Deadly Shootout Released From Hospital
The Laramie County Sheriff's deputy who was injured in last night's fatal shootout in Saddle Ridge has been released from the hospital. The sheriff's office says deputies were serving a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road when "shots were exchanged" and the deputy, whose name is being withheld at this time, was shot.
Police Respond to Incident in Saddle Ridge Neighborhood
On November 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a medical assist at a residence on Gunsmoke Road. Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, Saddle Ridge Elementary School was placed...
kfbcradio.com
Cheyenne Police Looking Into Catalytic Converter Thefts
The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling underneath parked vehicles in order to steal multiple devices. The suspect vehicle appears to be a dark blue, early 2000’s Chevy/GMC 2500, pickup truck with a color matched camper shell, tubular running boards, and 4×4 decals on the side of the bed.
Longtime Cheyenne Cop Hangs Up His Badge After 28+ Years
After nearly three decades of service with the Cheyenne Police Department, Detective Jim Harper has hung up his badge. Harper, whose last day was on Halloween, began his career with the department in 1994 and joined the detective bureau in 2010. In his 28-plus years on the job, he did...
capcity.news
Laramie Police Department swears in California police veteran as Chief
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 20-year law enforcement veteran was sworn in as the Laramie Police Department’s new chief on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a department release. Brian Browne was most recently a captain in the Anaheim Police Department, where he supervised the Operations Support Division, coordinating response and personnel at the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium, and Honda Center while overseeing the Community Policing and Traffic Sections, the release said.
Jail suicides spur transparency concerns in Albany County sheriff’s race
Three inmates died at the Albany County Detention Center in the seven months between September 2021 and April 2022, but those deaths were not made public until they became a focal point in the Albany County sheriff’s race. Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Democrat, first spoke publicly about the deaths...
‘Medical Assist’ Prompts Secure Perimeter at Cheyenne Elementary
A Cheyenne elementary school was placed into a secure perimeter Wednesday after police responded to a "medical assist" at a nearby home, the department says. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the home on Gunsmoke Road around 3:30 p.m. "Due to the nature of the call,...
capcity.news
Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
capcity.news
Obituaries: Starr; Carr; Garey; Tafoya
Darrin Lee Starr: January 5, 1965 – October 20, 2022. Darrin Lee Starr, 57, of Cheyenne passed away October 20, 2022, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born January 5, 1965, in Wheatland, Wyoming to Lee Starr and Marilyn Larson. Darrin truly lived life to...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man recognized as an Ultimate Angler by Wyoming Game and Fish
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been recognized as an Ultimate Angler by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Laramie County. Hugh Baggs of Cheyenne was congratulated for his achievements in the most recent newsletter from the Game and Fish Department. This was part of a program...
Yum! Now Cheyenne Has More Mexican Restaurants To Choose From
I've been waiting for this to open up since I read they put in for a liquor license. I think I read that by accident, looking for something else, so double the intrigue I guess. Tres Amigos has opened up a second location in Cheyenne. If you're unfamiliar with Tres...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Girl
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said Simones has been found. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway girl. According to a department Facebook post, Riley Simones was last seen wearing a red Central hoodie and blue jeans. The...
Comments / 0