capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/31/22–11/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
newslj.com

Suspect dead, deputy shot in shootout

CHEYENNE (WNE) — One person was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was injured during an incident Monday night in east Cheyenne. Deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road just before 8 p.m., according to an official post on LCSO’s Facebook page.
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/31/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Apperences:. Royce Rozea, 24 – Strangulation...
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Man Caught Shoplifting In Laramie

A Cheyenne man is currently out on bond and facing charges of Felony Theft. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:02 a.m., Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Michael...
cowboystatedaily.com

Man Dead, Sheriff’s Deputy Shot Following Halloween Shootout In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One man is dead and a law enforcement official is hospitalized following a shootout Monday evening at a residence in the Saddle Ridge area of Cheyenne. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant was being served at 7:57 p.m. in...
K2 Radio

Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout

Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
kfbcradio.com

Cheyenne Police Looking Into Catalytic Converter Thefts

The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling underneath parked vehicles in order to steal multiple devices. The suspect vehicle appears to be a dark blue, early 2000’s Chevy/GMC 2500, pickup truck with a color matched camper shell, tubular running boards, and 4×4 decals on the side of the bed.
capcity.news

Laramie Police Department swears in California police veteran as Chief

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 20-year law enforcement veteran was sworn in as the Laramie Police Department’s new chief on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a department release. Brian Browne was most recently a captain in the Anaheim Police Department, where he supervised the Operations Support Division, coordinating response and personnel at the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium, and Honda Center while overseeing the Community Policing and Traffic Sections, the release said.
capcity.news

Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
capcity.news

Obituaries: Starr; Carr; Garey; Tafoya

Darrin Lee Starr: January 5, 1965 – October 20, 2022. Darrin Lee Starr, 57, of Cheyenne passed away October 20, 2022, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born January 5, 1965, in Wheatland, Wyoming to Lee Starr and Marilyn Larson. Darrin truly lived life to...
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Girl

The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said Simones has been found. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway girl. According to a department Facebook post, Riley Simones was last seen wearing a red Central hoodie and blue jeans. The...
