Colchester, CT

Colchester, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Stonington High School soccer team will have a game with Bacon Academy High School on October 31, 2022, 11:00:00.

Stonington High School
Bacon Academy High School
October 31, 2022
11:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Wakefield, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Classical High School soccer team will have a game with South Kingstown High School on November 03, 2022, 13:30:00.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
North Kingstown, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The East Greenwich High School soccer team will have a game with North Kingstown High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Tyngsboro, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Greater New Bedford RVT High School soccer team will have a game with Greater Lowell Technical High School on November 03, 2022, 12:00:00.
Old Saybrook, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The The Morgan School soccer team will have a game with Old Saybrook High School on November 01, 2022, 14:00:00.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for Sunoco burglary: Southington PD

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police arrested a man for robbing a Sunoco gas station on Tuesday. Just after 4 a.m., police responded to the Sunoco on West Street for a reported alarm activation. Once at the scene, officers found the front glass door was smashed and the burglar had stolen several scratch-off lottery tickets […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Washington St. in Middletown reopens after serious crash

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Washington Street in Middletown is back open Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash. Fire officials said the westbound side of Washington St. was closed at Newfield St. It has since reopened. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said. Fire, police and ambulances are...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale-Harvard tickets sell out after accidental early release

Just before noon on Tuesday, rumors began circulating that a link to buy undergraduate student tickets for the Yale–Harvard Game on Nov. 19 had been released. Students scrambling to the site were met with a variety of error messages as the website failed to load for many. Eventually, some lucky students were able to purchase a ticket after reloading multiple windows on phones, laptops, iPads and other devices.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Trick or treating getting started in Wallingford

A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Learning how to save money on vacations by ‘travel hacking’. Eyewitness News is finding ways to save you money, find you money and make you money. "Thriller" home in Plainville sets up donation drive. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plainville home...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man found guilty in 36-year-old kidnapping cases

(WTNH) – A jury found a Marlborough man guilty in 36-year-old sexual assault cases on Wednesday. Michael Sharpe, a former CEO of the charter school group that ran Jumoke Academy in Hartford, was arrested in 2020 in connection to four sexual assaults that dated back to 1984. Sharpe was charged with kidnapping since the statute […]
MARLBOROUGH, CT
Eyewitness News

Mattress flies off vehicle in Vernon, leads to 2-vehicle crash

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A mattress flew off a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Vernon back on Oct. 24 and led to a two-vehicle crash. According to state police, the mattress became unsecured from the first vehicle around 3:55 p.m. in the area of exit 67 on the eastbound side of the highway.
VERNON, CT
