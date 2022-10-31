Colchester, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Trumbull. The Masuk High School soccer team will have a game with Trumbull High School on November 03, 2022, 13:45:00. The Darien High School soccer team will have a game with Trumbull High School on November 03, 2022, 16:00:00.
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Plainville. The Berlin High School soccer team will have a game with Plainville High School on November 01, 2022, 12:45:00. The Berlin High School soccer team will have a game with Plainville High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police arrested a man for robbing a Sunoco gas station on Tuesday. Just after 4 a.m., police responded to the Sunoco on West Street for a reported alarm activation. Once at the scene, officers found the front glass door was smashed and the burglar had stolen several scratch-off lottery tickets […]
Some people would love to live in a house that is said to be "haunted" and of course, some people would want nothing to do with that sort of thing. There are also people that may be very curious about the subject but want to keep it at an "arm's length" so to speak.
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Washington Street in Middletown is back open Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash. Fire officials said the westbound side of Washington St. was closed at Newfield St. It has since reopened. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said. Fire, police and ambulances are...
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Just before noon on Tuesday, rumors began circulating that a link to buy undergraduate student tickets for the Yale–Harvard Game on Nov. 19 had been released. Students scrambling to the site were met with a variety of error messages as the website failed to load for many. Eventually, some lucky students were able to purchase a ticket after reloading multiple windows on phones, laptops, iPads and other devices.
A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Learning how to save money on vacations by ‘travel hacking’. Eyewitness News is finding ways to save you money, find you money and make you money. "Thriller" home in Plainville sets up donation drive. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plainville home...
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
(WTNH) – A jury found a Marlborough man guilty in 36-year-old sexual assault cases on Wednesday. Michael Sharpe, a former CEO of the charter school group that ran Jumoke Academy in Hartford, was arrested in 2020 in connection to four sexual assaults that dated back to 1984. Sharpe was charged with kidnapping since the statute […]
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A mattress flew off a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Vernon back on Oct. 24 and led to a two-vehicle crash. According to state police, the mattress became unsecured from the first vehicle around 3:55 p.m. in the area of exit 67 on the eastbound side of the highway.
