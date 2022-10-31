Stephens City, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Stephens City.
The Kettle Run High School football team will have a game with Sherando High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
Kettle Run High School
Sherando High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Football
The Kettle Run High School football team will have a game with Sherando High School on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.
Kettle Run High School
Sherando High School
October 31, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Football
Comments / 0