Stephens City, VA

Stephens City, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Stephens City.

The Kettle Run High School football team will have a game with Sherando High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Kettle Run High School
Sherando High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Football

The Kettle Run High School football team will have a game with Sherando High School on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.

Kettle Run High School
Sherando High School
October 31, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

High School Football PRO

Winchester, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WINCHESTER, VA
High School Football PRO

Woodbridge, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WOODBRIDGE, VA
High School Football PRO

Strasburg, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

STRASBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Front Royal, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Childress play, “Trouble in Mind” comes to Winchester

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’ wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of American theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient TROUBLE IN MIND was announced to move to Broadway in 1957… in a production that never came to be until 2019. In a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that Childress provide a more upbeat ending. Childress refused.
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

Bob Wease sells Harrisonburg Turks after 32 years of ownership

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bob Wease one of the Valley’s baseball legends is set to step away from the sport. On Wednesday, Wease announced that he had sold the Harrisonburg Turks of the Valley League, a team he has coached and operated since 1990. “I’ve been in the Valley...
HARRISONBURG, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Middleburg (VA)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Middleburg, VA?. Middleburg is a beautiful town in Loudoun County, in the state of Virginia, United States. It is one of the smallest towns, with a population of 669 in 2021. Found just 40 minutes from Washington, Middleburg is...
MIDDLEBURG, VA
WHSV

Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
HARRISONBURG, VA
hbsdealer.com

Culpeper acquires H.M. Stauffer & Sons

Culpeper Wood Preservers, the manufacturer of pressure-treated wood products, has acquired H. M. Stauffer & Sons. Based in Leola, Pa., H.M. Stauffer & Sons is a fourth-generation family business founded in 1890. The company was initially a coal, lumber, and feed supplier servicing Lancaster, Pa. In the 1960s, H.M. Stauffer...
CULPEPER, VA
loudounnow.com

Photo Gallery: 66th Annual Leesburg Kiwanis Club Halloween Parade

Costumed kids and their families lined King Street on Monday night, Oct. 31, to collect treats during the 66th annual Leesburg Kiwanis Club Halloween Parade. Back to full strength following the pandemic, the parade featured floats and entries by area businesses and community organizations, the Tuscarora High School marching band—and lots of political candidates.
LEESBURG, VA
Travel Maven

This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SPERRYVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent

Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
