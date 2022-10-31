Lansford, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lansford.
The Tamaqua Area High School football team will have a game with Panther Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 13:50:00.
Tamaqua Area High School
Panther Valley High School
October 31, 2022
13:50:00
Middle School Football
The Tamaqua Area High School football team will have a game with Panther Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 15:15:00.
Tamaqua Area High School
Panther Valley High School
October 31, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Football
