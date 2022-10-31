ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansford, PA

Lansford, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lansford.

The Tamaqua Area High School football team will have a game with Panther Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 13:50:00.

Tamaqua Area High School
Panther Valley High School
October 31, 2022
13:50:00
Middle School Football

The Tamaqua Area High School football team will have a game with Panther Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 15:15:00.

Tamaqua Area High School
Panther Valley High School
October 31, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

LehighValleyLive.com

The high school football rankings enter win-or-go-home mode

Despite one close call, rivalry week didn’t rattle the high school football rankings too severely. The biggest disruption came from Northwestern Lehigh’s division-winning rout of Southern Lehigh. The Tigers climb back into the Top 10 this week as District 11 teams prepare for the playoffs.
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catholic church in Catasauqua closes

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catholic church in Catasauqua is now closed due to declining use and rising maintenance, the Diocese of Allentown announced Monday. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr building, now maintained by St. John Fisher church, closed Friday, and parishioners were told about the closure over the weekend, the diocese said.
CATASAUQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Driver of vehicle that hit, killed ASD teacher's aide near Dieruff High School charged

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who was driving a vehicle that hit and killed an Allentown School District teacher's aide in early September is facing charges. Joseph Fling Jr., 77, of Hatboro, has been charged with careless driving – unintentional death and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks, both summary offenses for which citations have been issued, according to a news release from the DA's office.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Hawkwatch: Water main break in Bethlehem, possible water loss on campus

Update (11:25 a.m): According to a second Hawkwatch notification, sent at 10:54 a.m., The City of Bethlehem has completed its testing and water service has been restored to campus. There should be no other impact to campus. The City of Bethlehem has a water main break located north of Lehigh’s...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Sheetz comes to Bethlehem

A Sheetz convenience store is coming to the Bethlehem area, offering a fast, casual restaurant with a drive-through and gas station. The new store will be placed in a vacant lot at 1720 E. Fourth St. within the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park. On Oct. 26, the Bethlehem zoning board heard...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween Parade rolls along from N.J. to Pa. celebrating 40th year

A host of ghouls, goblins and ghosts lined the streets of downtown Phillipsburg and Easton to celebrate the annual Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween parade. Kids in costumes of all shapes, sizes and scares descended upon the downtowns of the neighboring cities for the 40th edition of the annual dual parade, which started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg and ended in Easton’s Centre Square.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Another $4.5M in state funds coming to Scranton

SCRANTON — The city received $2 million in state funds for streetscape upgrades downtown and $500,000 for recreation at Nay Aug Park, officials announced Tuesday. Lackawanna College also received $2 million to convert its 401 Adams Ave. building downtown into a new workforce education and training center. The $4.5...
SCRANTON, PA
local21news.com

Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
TAMAQUA, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
