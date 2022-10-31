ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Ponte Vedra Beach, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Mandarin High School soccer team will have a game with Nease HS on October 31, 2022, 16:20:00.

Mandarin High School
Nease HS
October 31, 2022
16:20:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Orange Park, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Orange Park, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Orange Park High School soccer team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Julie Morgan

Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areas

Road sign with speed limit number in townPhoto by Erik Mclean. The Town of Orange Park is looking into updating speed limit signage on some town streets. A Florida statute says the speed limit in residential areas should be 30 mph. However, some streets in the town are labeled 15 mph, which is not enforceable. Therefore, the lowest it can be is 20 mph.
ORANGE PARK, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

First HBCU-Inspired Elementary School opens in Jacksonville, Florida

Becoming Collegiate Academy has become Jacksonville’s first Historically Black College and University-inspired elementary school. The school’s Executive Director, Cameron Frazier, says the school was created to implement the best practices from the HBCU experience to kids early on. “We are replicating the culture of Historically Black College and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Car crash on Butler Boulevard West

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida 511, a reported car crash on State Road 202. Closed ramp to Belfort Road and Salisbury Road. Action News Jax will give more details throughout the day. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Anti-Semitic message displayed on stadium during Florida Gators game

During the football game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, the phrase “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the outside of one of the end zones at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a reference to recent anti-Semitic comments that Ye has made on social media and in interviews.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on the Southside Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is police presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on Jacksonville's Southside Tuesday night. First Coast News received reports of activity at 8024 Southside Blvd around 11:30 p.m. from multiple viewers. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet commented on this ongoing situation as of midnight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Cove at Atlantic Beach apartments sell for almost $27.3 million

The Cove at Atlantic Beach apartments at 2160 Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach sold Oct. 26 for almost $27.29 million. PAC-2160 Mayport LP of Miami Beach sold the property to Puckett Properties LLC and The Cove at Atlantic Beach LLC. They are associated with Link Real Estate Group of Columbus,...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
