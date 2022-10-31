Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 56-38 exhibition win over Missouri Western State
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Missouri Western State in Rupp Arena on Sunday night in their 2022-23 exhibition opener. The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the Griffons, 56-38.
Next up for Kentucky is a home exhibition game against Kentucky State University on Thursday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: CJ Fredrick, 15
Rebounds: Cason Wallace, 7
Assists: Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, Lance Ware, 2
Steals: Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace, 2
Blocks: Ugonna Onyenso, 5
Turnovers: Jacob Toppin, 3
Minutes: Jacob Toppin, 32
Three-pointers made: CJ Fredrick 4-6, Adou Thiero 1-2, Jacob Toppin 1-4, Cason Wallace 1-4
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
Exhibition: Kentucky State at No. 4 Kentucky
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
TV: SEC Network Plus (online only)
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
