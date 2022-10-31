ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 56-38 exhibition win over Missouri Western State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Missouri Western State in Rupp Arena on Sunday night in their 2022-23 exhibition opener. The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the Griffons, 56-38.

Next up for Kentucky is a home exhibition game against Kentucky State University on Thursday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: CJ Fredrick, 15

Rebounds: Cason Wallace, 7

Assists: Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, Lance Ware, 2

Steals: Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace, 2

Blocks: Ugonna Onyenso, 5

Turnovers: Jacob Toppin, 3

Minutes: Jacob Toppin, 32

Three-pointers made: CJ Fredrick 4-6, Adou Thiero 1-2, Jacob Toppin 1-4, Cason Wallace 1-4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

Kentucky’s CJ Fredrick (1) passes the ball to Jacob Toppin (0) during Sunday’s exhibition game against Missouri Western State at Rupp Arena. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

Exhibition: Kentucky State at No. 4 Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

TV: SEC Network Plus (online only)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

