Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One in custody after vehicle pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Vigo into Clay County. Terre Haute Police said a call came in just before 3:30 pm of Domestic Violence in the 2100 block of N 26th Street. The caller advised a male was fighting […]
14news.com
Report of flipped car in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a flipped car Monday morning in Warrick Co. It was around 6:35 a.m. at Center Road and Highway 261. That’s southwest of Boonville, closer to Chandler. The scene is now clear.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash in Spencer Co. briefly shuts down SR 161 and Blue Bridge
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch officials say a crash temporarily shut down State Road 161 and the Blue Bridge. They say the call came in just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say the crash was just north of the bridge. The Blue Bridge and SR 161 have...
vincennespbs.org
Recovery house opens in Dubois County
There’s a new facility in place to help women recover from drug misuse in Dubois County. The Dove Recovery House in Jasper has officially opened its doors. The recovery house offers free, comprehensive recovery programming and treatment services. It’s able to house up to 15 women. The facility...
14news.com
Pike Co. and South Gibson Co. Schools operating on 2-hour delay
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Pike County School Corporation and South Gibson County School Corporation say they will be operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday. According to PCSC superintendent Suzanne Blake and SGC assistant superintendent Timothy Armstrong, the delays are due to fog. North and East Gibson...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Gibson, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested for identity deception, two counts of perjury, and two counts of forgery and counterfeiting. Bond was set at $25,000. Augusto Perez Hernandez, 32, of New Albany, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Jonathan Millikan, 34,...
DCSO look for Tell City man tied to investigation
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they need the public's help to find a Tell City resident.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
vincennespbs.org
Bridge closure in Knox County
A Knox County bridge will be closed through this week. Knox County Commissioners say Bridge 382, located on Old US 41 over the CSX Railroad in Oaktown, officially closed. The closure will allow contractors to clear the right of way in preparation for the construction of a new bridge. Officials...
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: The Spot in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is back with a new breakfast place - and it has some unique items on the menu. Mike Latta and his crew went to The Spot in Brazil. You'll find the restaurant in an old garage that's been renovated and...
Indiana Daily Student
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system
A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
‘Most Wanted’ man caught a month later outside Wabash County
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — A 38-year-old man is back behind bars after deputies say he was caught during a search that stretched back to late September. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office placed Anthony S. Harms onto their “Most Wanted” list after he was wanted on a warrant for Aggravated Battery. The warrant, which was […]
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
wevv.com
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Leaking Underground Tank Forces Clean Up at Local Gas Station
Clean up continues at a local gas station after a gasoline leak was discovered coming from one of its underground tanks. The leak was discovered on Monday by City of Bloomington Utilities after a report that hydro-carbon odors had been detected coming from sewage flowing to the Dillman Wastewater Treatment Plant. The odor was later found to be emanating from the Marathon station in the 1300 block of West Third Street. On Tuesday morning, Bloomington firefighters were at the station joined by representatives from IDEM to assess the situation. The fuel tanks were emptied to stop the leak, but officials say they don’t know how long it will take to clean up the area.
VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
14news.com
Property Taxes due soon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Treasurer is reminding people that property tax bills are due Tuesday, Nov. 10. · Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708. · Mail to - Vanderburgh County...
WISH-TV
Bloomington PD seeks ‘person of interest’ in stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — As Bloomington police work to solve a stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, a photo has been released of a “person of interest” in the case. The Bloomington Police Department has asked for tips identifying the man in the photo above. Officers were...
MyWabashValley.com
Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough
(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
Comments / 0