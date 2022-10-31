Things to watch during Week 10 of play in the Big Ten Conference:. Iowa (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue (5-3, 3-2) Call this the “Charlie Jones Bowl.” The Big Ten’s leading receiver caught Iowa off-guard when he announced his transfer to Purdue after spring practice. It’s been a good move for Jones, whose 72 receptions are more than three times as many as he had last year. He’s on track to give the Boilermakers a 1,000-yard receiver for a fourth straight year, not counting the shortened 2020 pandemic season. Purdue needs to win here to keep pace with, or tie, West Division-leading Illinois.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO