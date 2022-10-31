ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

Florence, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Pleasant Hill High School football team will have a game with Siuslaw High School on October 31, 2022, 17:30:00.

Pleasant Hill High School
Siuslaw High School
October 31, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thesiuslaw News

Siuslaw XC dominates new district

Oct. 31, 2022 — Periodically, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) reviews school enrollment numbers and adjusts which leagues schools compete in in hopes of maintaining competitive balance amongst the high schools competing in interscholastic athletic competitions around the state. Enrollment numbers were reviewed and, starting this year in all sports, Siuslaw was moved down from the 4A to the 3A classification.
FLORENCE, OR
beachconnection.net

Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County

(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
SEAL ROCK, OR
kezi.com

Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Athlon Sports

Oregon Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Left The Team

Oregon is one of the hottest football teams in the country right now. But the Ducks will have to continue their winning streak without one of their offensive weapons. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported Monday that wide receiver and kick returner Seven McGee has left the Oregon team and intends to ...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Coast Journey

10 Unique Hotels in Newport, Oregon

If you are looking for a getaway that is both unique and charming, look no further than these top hotels in Newport, Oregon. This coastal town is home to some of the best hotels in the state, and offers plenty of activities to keep you entertained.
NEWPORT, OR
klcc.org

Razors found in Halloween candy from Eugene's Friendly neighborhood area

Eugene Police are urging families to check their kids’ Halloween stash, following three reports of small razors found in some candy. Detectives with the EPD say the razors appear to be similar to the kind used in pencil sharpeners, and all tainted candy came from the area between West 24th to West 27th, and from Tyler to Friendly Street.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Gary’s Automotive Building Demolition, Nov. 1

City of Coos Bay release – The City has contracted with Johnson Rock Products, Inc for the demolition of the old Gary’s Automotive Building at 405 Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay. Work is anticipated to commence November 1, 2022 and will conclude by the end of December. The city understands that with this construction, there may be some inconveniences; and wants to assure you that the contractor will work closely with local residents regarding road and/or lane closures before and during the construction process. Please use caution when traveling through the construction area. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator, Greg Hamblet at (541) 269-1181, ext. 2201, or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch. OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck. Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 34, about five miles west of Glenwood. Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying 39 cows overturned on the highway.
GLENWOOD, OR
kezi.com

Family searching for answers after dog is shot at neighborhood park

EUGENE, Ore. -- Shock and heartbreak are what members of a local family are feeling after their dog was shot in their neighborhood park. Clayton is a Pharaoh Hound. His owners said he is an easy-going dog, with a lot of personality. They said on Sunday, October 16, he unlocked and opened their front door. He let himself out, and went to the Rosetta Place Park. It's two blocks from their home, and they said they go there often with their pets.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Benton County officials release name of man who died in traffic accident near Monroe

PORTLAND, Ore. — New information about a fatal crash that happened Thursday, October 27 near the intersection of Alpine Road and Bellfountain Road, northwest of Monroe. Officials with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office say 44-year-old Michael James Miller of Corvallis died when the car he was driving struck the back of a dump truck. Detectives have notified the next of kin.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

“Active aggressor” scare at RiverBend leads to one arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being the subject of exaggerated reports of an active shooter at PeaceHealth RiverBend Hospital, Springfield Police Department reported. According to SPD, their officers were notified at about 8:21 p.m. on October 30 of several text alerts sent to...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Vacant house catches fire in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — Early Monday morning, around 1:30 a.m., Coos Bay Firefighters dispatched to 451 S. Marple Street in the Empire District of Coos Bay for a reported house fire. When fire officials arrived on scene, they found a vacant house with heavy fire throughout the structure. Officials...
COOS BAY, OR
Emerald Media

Keepers of the Sanctuary State

On June 24, 2022, community member Bre Lynn led a march through the streets of Eugene, their good friend Monica Little by their side. When they both woke up that morning, neither of them expected to be handed a megaphone by a fellow protester. Little didn’t expect to leave work early, and Lynn didn’t expect to hear their voice ringing in the ears of a crowd. They didn’t expect to hear that countless people across the country would be turned away at their local abortion clinic that day.
EUGENE, OR
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy