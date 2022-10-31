Florence, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

City of Coos Bay release – The City has contracted with Johnson Rock Products, Inc for the demolition of the old Gary’s Automotive Building at 405 Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay. Work is anticipated to commence November 1, 2022 and will conclude by the end of December. The city understands that with this construction, there may be some inconveniences; and wants to assure you that the contractor will work closely with local residents regarding road and/or lane closures before and during the construction process. Please use caution when traveling through the construction area. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator, Greg Hamblet at (541) 269-1181, ext. 2201, or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO