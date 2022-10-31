Greenville, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football playoffs begin this week and a couple area schools who’s seasons are done have head coaching openings. Ayden-Grifton shared this morning Todd Lipe has stepped down as head football coach of the Chargers. They went 0-10 this season. Coach Lipe was with the program for three seasons. They will begin a search for their next coach.

GRIFTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO