Hillsboro, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Eighty or so people lined up outside before 8 a.m. Friday, hoping to be the first to buy specialty goods at the new store.Joyce Dunn was among the estimated 80 enthusiastic shoppers who waited outside in an early morning mist at Tigard Towne Square Friday morning, Oct. 28, hoping to be one of the first to be let into the new Tigard Trader Joe's. Dunn, a Tigard resident, said she's happy the store was opening because she's a fan of both the grocery chain's low prices and unique selections. Next to her in line was Wendy Reed, another Tigard...

TIGARD, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO