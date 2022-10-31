ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Half Hollow Hills High School West soccer team will have a game with East Hampton High School on October 31, 2022, 11:00:00.

Half Hollow Hills High School West
East Hampton High School
October 31, 2022
11:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

High School Soccer PRO

North Kingstown, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The East Greenwich High School soccer team will have a game with North Kingstown High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
High School Soccer PRO

Oxford, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Holy Cross High School soccer team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.
OXFORD, CT
High School Soccer PRO

Middletown, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Fairfield Prep High School soccer team will have a game with Xavier High School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
27east.com

Two East Hampton Middle School Football Coaches Resign Following BB Gun Incident

Two East Hampton Middle School football coaches have resigned following the firing of a BB gun on a school bus returning from a game in East Moriches on October 20.... more. East Hampton Town Police are investigating an incident in which a Springs School student fired a BB gun on an East Hampton Middle School bus last Thursday, October 20. Springs Superintendent Debra Winter alerted parents to the incident in a message sent via ParentSquare Friday morning. “There were no serious injuries reported,” she said. “School administration and the police were alerted of the situation and immediately took action. Springs School will be taking disciplinary action, according to the school district’s Code of Conduct. However, the school district cannot discuss specific student matters.” The bus was returning from a football game ... 26 Oct 2022 by Desirée Keegan.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
High School Soccer PRO

Old Saybrook, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The The Morgan School soccer team will have a game with Old Saybrook High School on November 01, 2022, 14:00:00.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
27east.com

School News, November 3, Sag Harbor and East Hampton Town

College News Ryan Bain of Sag Harbor began studying at SUNY Delhi as a continuing education major. Anthony Bermeo of East Hampton began studying at SUNY Delhi as an architectural... more. Fall Projects at Sag Harbor Elementary School The vibrant colors that greet us every fall ... 24 Oct 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

Barnes & Noble Opening New Bookstore in Riverhead

Another new bookstore is coming to Long Island. Barnes & Noble is opening at 1470 Old Country Road in the Riverhead Shopping Center today. On day one, during their ribbon-cutting ceremony, Barnes & Noble will have a special guest, local legend Nelson DeMile will be there for the grand opening and a signing session for his new book The Maze. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 2 at 10am.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Familia Bakery Signs Long-Term Lease for Upcoming Hampton Bays Location

Familia Bakery has announced the signing of a long-term lease at 252 W Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, NY. Familia Bakery will be occupying approximately 2,700 square feet in the Tiana Plaza shopping center. Familia Bakery offers a wide selection of sweets and baked goods, including custom cakes, macarons, Colombian-style breads...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
PIX11

Long Island police officers rescue kayaker in Bellport Bay

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Long Island man was rescued after his kayak overturned in Bellport Bay Sunday, officials said. Officers Terence McGovern and Jack Jantzen from the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau found Diego Sponza, 35, in the water near buoys eight and nine at around 1 p.m., police said. Sponza, who was wearing […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
