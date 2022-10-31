East Hampton, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Two East Hampton Middle School football coaches have resigned following the firing of a BB gun on a school bus returning from a game in East Moriches on October 20.... more. East Hampton Town Police are investigating an incident in which a Springs School student fired a BB gun on an East Hampton Middle School bus last Thursday, October 20. Springs Superintendent Debra Winter alerted parents to the incident in a message sent via ParentSquare Friday morning. “There were no serious injuries reported,” she said. “School administration and the police were alerted of the situation and immediately took action. Springs School will be taking disciplinary action, according to the school district’s Code of Conduct. However, the school district cannot discuss specific student matters.” The bus was returning from a football game ... 26 Oct 2022 by Desirée Keegan.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO