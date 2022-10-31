ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Kingston, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Lakeland High School soccer team will have a game with Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lakeland High School
Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Scott Township, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

DUNMORE, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Clarks Summit, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
Daily Voice

Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball

One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

$400,000 awarded to fund Pine Square improvement project

Harrisburg, Pa. — Owners of the Pine Square Plaza in Williamsport have received $400,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds for planned renovations to the courtyard area. The Pine Square improvement project applied for $1 million in RACP grant funding in July. Although the $1 million ask proved out of range, Tony Ecker, owner of Pine Square and adjacent properties said he was very excited to hear they were...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Check it Out with Chelsea: The Davis Haunt

NUANGOLA, Pa. — In this week's 'Check it Out with Chelsea,' Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub travels to southern Luzerne County to get a closer look at a Halloween display put on by Kenneth and Kim Davis. It is open to the public for a donation to the Think Pink Foundation.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween carnival in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — The Teen Center on 6th Street in Berwick hosted a Halloween carnival filled with kids of all ages having some Halloween fun. There was a variety of games and activities like mini golf, bowling, pumpkin painting, and a bounce house. "There was this one kid who...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Special welcome home in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween fun for children in West Wyoming

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — A Halloween event for kids with special needs was held Sunday in Luzerne County. The event held at West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters was filled with live music, trunk or treating, touch a truck, and some demonstrations from the firefighters at the West Wyoming Hose Company, including one with the firehouse dog.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Christopher A. Ungard, 36

Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
LINDEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Morgan Myles is moving on! Watch her winning performance

Morgan Myles is done turning chairs on 'The Voice', but now she'll be turning out votes! The Northcentral Pennsylvania native had the judge's hands high and spirits raised with her rendition of Jackie DeShannon's 1965 hit "What The World Needs Now Is Love." Myles' knockout performance was from Monday's episode during 'the knockout' rounds of NBC's singing competition. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Spooktacular event brings thousands to Haunted manor

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A “Spooktacular” event in Lackawanna County started during the pandemic, but has taken off attracting thousands on All Hallows’ Eve. During the pandemic, when many were locked inside, Logan Munley of Jessup, Judge Tom Munley’s son, set up “Munley’s Haunted Manor” for his family so they could continue to celebrate […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$150K Powerball ticket sold in Northumberland County

RIVERSIDE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, drawing. According to Pennsylvania Lottery, M M Food Mart, on Elysburg Road in Riverside sold a ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball® 13 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Columbia County store sells $150,000 lottery ticket

Orangeville, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball 23 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three. Quick Shop, 3 Fowlersville Road, Orangeville, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. More than 223,800 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 43,600 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 16,500 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1 billion, or $497.3 million cash, for tonight's drawing.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Another $4.5M in state funds coming to Scranton

SCRANTON — The city received $2 million in state funds for streetscape upgrades downtown and $500,000 for recreation at Nay Aug Park, officials announced Tuesday. Lackawanna College also received $2 million to convert its 401 Adams Ave. building downtown into a new workforce education and training center. The $4.5...
SCRANTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

A Blind Muzzleloader Hunt

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — We'll join Mike Hobbins and Russ Wagner of TOP Calls on a muzzleloader hunt in Susquehanna County. Mike is blind, and with the eyes of Russ and some advanced technology, he'll hopefully get a shot at a doe with his muzzleloader.
