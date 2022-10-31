ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Drexel Hill, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Ridley High School football team will have a game with Upper Darby High School on October 31, 2022, 12:45:00.

Ridley High School
Upper Darby High School
October 31, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Eagleville, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Eagleville, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Owen J Roberts High School football team will have a game with Methacton High School on November 03, 2022, 12:30:00.
EAGLEVILLE, PA
Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey

A serious crash was reported on Interstate 295 in Camden County, authorities said. The crash with injuries was reported at about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 on I-295 southbound north of Exit 28 in Barrington, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Two lanes were initially closed, according to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
William Penn Envisioned Nearby City as Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682Image via Anthony R. Wood, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester in Delaware County, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
High school football game info.

