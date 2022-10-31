ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scituate, MA

Scituate, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Marshfield High School soccer team will have a game with Scituate High School on October 31, 2022, 12:30:00.

Marshfield High School
Scituate High School
October 31, 2022
12:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

North Kingstown, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The East Greenwich High School soccer team will have a game with North Kingstown High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WCVB

Mega Bowl: Gym jam-packed for Plymouth's unified basketball showcase

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — For the second year in a row, the unified basketball game between Plymouth North High School and Plymouth South High School served as an incredible showcase for the sport. Basketball is one of many unified sports in which athletes with and without intellectual abilities train and...
PLYMOUTH, MA
scituation.net

Megan Nelson Commits to Holy Cross

On September 30th, Scituate High School senior Megan Nelson verbally committed to the College of the Holy Cross to continue her academic and swimming career at the Division I level. Nelson is ecstatic about her commitment, exclaiming, “Swimming at the Division 1 level in college has always been my dream,...
SCITUATE, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students

Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Where to Eat Out on the North Shore on Thanksgiving

Leave the pots in the cabinet and don’t even think about polishing that silverware. The North shore offers up a wide range range of choices for Thanksgiving day dining that don’t require you to lift a single finger in the kitchen. From casual pub fare to the most elegant of spreads, there is an option out there for your Thanksgiving meal – and relaxation.
BURLINGTON, MA
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Cathedral High School receives anonymous $30 million matching gift

Cathedral High School (CHS) in Boston has announced a $30 million matching gift from an anonymous alumnus in support of the school’s Adopt a Student Foundation. The donor noted that the values CHS has worked to instill in students have helped to guide their career choices, successes, and philanthropic leadership, inspiring a desire and sense of responsibility to help others. The match announcement was shared along with the launch of a $60 million fundraising campaign entitled the Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever, for which the anonymous gift is the lead donation.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts

Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored

PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
PEABODY, MA
natickreport.com

Bon appétit! Julia Child to meet the South Natick Dam at HBO filming

The town is being asked by an HBO Warner film crew to shoot at the South Natick Dam. It’s like the setting’s iconic or something. They’re shooting the series Julia, which was filmed partially in Wellesley last year, including at the E.A. Davis store. The show, in season 2, is about the famous chef Julia Child.
NATICK, MA
whdh.com

Driver crashes into home in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded to a car that crashed into a home in Revere early Monday morning. Photos show that a car hit the side of the building on North Shore Road, getting wedged underneath it. Crews have since removed the car, which left behind a large hole in the base of the home.
REVERE, MA
