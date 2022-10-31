ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Charlotte.

The East Forsyth High School soccer team will have a game with Myers Park High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

East Forsyth High School
Myers Park High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Porter Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Ardrey Kell High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Porter Ridge High School
Ardrey Kell High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
2022 NCHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The South Caldwell High School soccer team will have a game with Providence High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

South Caldwell High School
Providence High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The North Henderson High School soccer team will have a game with Forestview High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Hickory Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Providence High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
