Charlotte, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Charlotte.
The East Forsyth High School soccer team will have a game with Myers Park High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
East Forsyth High School
Myers Park High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Porter Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Ardrey Kell High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
Porter Ridge High School
Ardrey Kell High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
2022 NCHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
The South Caldwell High School soccer team will have a game with Providence High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
South Caldwell High School
Providence High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
