nbcboston.com
Scenes From Salem: Witches, Monsters, Ghouls and More Hit the Streets for Halloween
The Halloween festivities were in full swing in Salem, Massachusetts on Monday. The city has seen record crowds this October after two years of pandemic slump. Most downtown roads are expected to be closed by 3 p.m. Monday as the city gears up for the main event.
whdh.com
Driver crashes into Wakefield Cumberland Farms
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver has crashed their car into the front of the Cumberland Farms at 200 Lowell St. in Wakefield, according to police. No injuries were reported in the crash that damaged the storefront, and the incident remains under investigation. The building inspector has been notified.
This sub shop in Arlington will make a 200-foot sub for poll workers
The giant sandwich will feed hungry poll workers and raise money for a local charity. This sub shop is on a roll — D’Agostino’s Deli in Arlington will build a 200-foot-long sandwich next week to feed poll workers on election day. The Italian sub, billed as “New...
msonewsports.com
Tuesday, Nov. 1- House Fires in Lynn and Saugus – Call for Artists in Salem – Community News Notes
Weather – National Weather Service – Today you can expect a cloudy day with hit and miss showers and highs in the low to mid 60s. By tomorrow things improve quickly with plenty of sun and warmer temperatures!. Community News Notes – Announcements – Photos – Sports...
Boston residents searching for safety solution at Franklin Park
BOSTON, Ma.--- There’s a push by the community toward city leaders to make Boston’s Franklin Park safer. It’s in the Dorchester, Roxbury, and Jamaica Plain neighborhoods of Boston. Boston 25 News told you about several recent incidents of violence there and nearby. That includes 91-year-old civil rights...
Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car
SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss.
NECN
‘Constant Humming' in Dead of Night Mystifies Sleepless Peabody Residents
People living around a gelatin plant in Peabody, Massachusetts, are used to the smell, not the noise that they say is waking them up in the middle of the night. "It's just this constant humming," neighbor Beverley Dunne said. The noise from the direction of the Rousselot plant goes off...
Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween
SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.
YourArlington
Outside Court St. Post Office, who's got mail? Thieves might
Someone is stealing mail from the boxes in front of the Court Street Post Office. Some of that mail contains checks. Some of those checks have been cashed for amounts much larger than the face amounts. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Boston and the police in Arlington are investigating,...
nshoremag.com
Where to Eat Out on the North Shore on Thanksgiving
Leave the pots in the cabinet and don’t even think about polishing that silverware. The North shore offers up a wide range range of choices for Thanksgiving day dining that don’t require you to lift a single finger in the kitchen. From casual pub fare to the most elegant of spreads, there is an option out there for your Thanksgiving meal – and relaxation.
universalhub.com
Another apartment building approved on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace a tow lot with a four-story, 29-unit apartment building at 3409 Washington St., between Green Street and Union Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Plans by Jigar Patel's S&H Management of Hyde Park show seven parking spaces and a small commercial unit...
hot969boston.com
Boston Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies, Schedule and Locations
It’s that time of year again. Time for Boston’s Christmas tree lighting ceremonies. Every year, there are several Christmas trees that get decorated and lit and there are parties and celebrations to go along with them. For some reason, it seems as if the general public is much more in the holiday spirit (and early) than in years past. Today is November 2nd and I already know people who’ve put their Christmas trees up. So, if you’re one of those people who wants to start watching Christmas movies, start listening to Christmas music and wants to watch every tree lighting ceremony in the area, this post is for YOU. The good thing is, ALL of these events are FREE admission.
Authorities: Worcester woman found dead in Georgia was passenger of long-haul trucker from Littleton
CAMDEN COUNTY, Georgia — A Worcester woman who was found dead in the woods in Georgia in early October was the passenger of a long-haul trucker from Littleton who is now charged in her murder, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday. Jason Michael Palmer, 47, is slated to be extradited...
WMUR.com
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Trucker Arrested in Killing of Worcester Woman Found Near Ga. Truck Stop
A Massachusetts woman was found dead near a truck stop in Georgia last month, and a truck driver, also from Massachusetts, was arrested in Indiana on murder charges, officials said Tuesday. Investigators found that Jessica Goodrich, a 46-year-old from Worcester, had been a passenger in Jason Michael Palmer's long-distance truck,...
nshoremag.com
10 Things To Do in November on the North Shore
Sandwiched between Halloween and Christmas, November strikes a perfect balance of natural beauty, outdoor fun, and growing holiday cheer. And the North Shore is a great place to enjoy all the month has to offer, so we’ve gathered 10 events to get you started on the best November yet.
iheart.com
Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
Boston Globe
The flaming Orange Line train is, by far, the most popular Boston costume this year
Plus, we want to see your Halloween costume. Boston-related costumes have always been a thing here in the Hub — after all, it was way back in 2014 that we were recommending “Boston-themed Halloween costumes for the very lazy.” But this year, local Halloween revelers have been anything but lackadaisical in single-mindedly embracing the most Boston costume in years: the burning Orange Line.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Afternoon Update with Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson on Lynn Commuter Rail Station Meeting Tonight
North Shore Today Podcast – Below Meeting Notice. Afternoon Update: Lynn MBTA Station Update – Lynn City Hall Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson with Meeting Update – 3 p.m. 11/2/22. Audio Player. TONIGHT at 6 PM! Please join us for the MBTA’s public...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in North Andover Break-ins Released With GPS Bracelet
The man authorities say was caught on camera trying to break into apartments of Merrimack College students faced a judge Wednesday in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Adam Auditore of Medford broke into three apartments at Royal Crest Estates in North Andover Monday, and tried to get into several others.
