FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMTW
Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
coast931.com
Deadly Bicycle Crash in Windham Under Investigation
A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham Monday night. Police say 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham was riding eastbound on 302 when he was struck by a vehicle that was also headed eastbound. Willruth died at the scene. Police said speed and alcohol do not...
NECN
Cyclist Killed in Maine Crash
A bicyclist is dead after a crash Monday in Windham, Maine. Police in Windham responded around 6:30 p.m. Monday to a crash near the Alltown convenience store and gas station on Route 302. The cyclist, identified as 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Willruth was...
Police investigate 'window shot out' at Scarborough home
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police responded to a report of a "loud noise" at a home on Broadturn Road on Tuesday around 1:17 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the caller who reported the incident in addition to searching the area, a news release from the Scarborough Police Department said Tuesday.
penbaypilot.com
River Road reopens after two-vehicle collision
ST. GEORGE — Members of the State Police reconstruction team are helping Knox County Sheriff’s deputies to investigate why one vehicle crossed the center line on River Road, near Barter Point Road, resulting in a head-on collision this morning. St. George Fire and EMS, South Thomaston EMS, and...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests, accidents and summonses
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
WGME
Window shot out in Scarborough; witnesses sought
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Police say a window was shot out of a home in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a home Broadturn Road around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a loud noise. The people living in the home told police a window had been...
One dead in Harpswell crash
HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
WGME
School bus and car collide in Windham
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Police say a school bus and a car collided in Windham Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 302 near Albion Rd. There were children on board at the time of the crash. The students were picked up by another bus. There is no word yet on...
Resident dies at York County Jail
ALFRED, Maine — A resident at the York County Jail died Tuesday night following what duputies say was a "medical emergency." York County Sheriff William King Jr. told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that Smith was found unresponsive in his cell but still had a pulse. Derek Michael Smith,...
coast931.com
Woman dead after crash in Readfield
Police say a woman is dead after she was involved in multiple crashes in Kennebec County on Sunday. Martha Shellman, 42, was found dead behind the wheel of her car after she crashed into a tree in Readfield near Route 135 and Scribner Hill Road, police said. Investigators believe she...
wabi.tv
Winthrop man killed in rollover crash
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
WMTW
Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
WMTW
Man accused of setting fire after assault at Portland apartment
PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a man who they say set a fire at a multi-unit apartment building in Portland over the weekend. Police were called to the building on Pembroke Street around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault. By the time they arrive, officials say 46-year-old...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
wabi.tv
Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat
READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
penbaypilot.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON — A man has died after being hit by a car in Thomaston, Wednesday, Nov. 2. Reconstructionists from the Maine State Police have been called to Thomaston to assist Thomaston Police in investigating the incident, which occurred just prior to 6 p.m. on Route 1 in front of the Hampton Inn.
WMTW
Truck crosses into opposite lane, hits three cars in Casco; Multiple people injured
CASCO, Maine — Multiple people were injured after a truck struck three other cars in the Watkins Flats area of Casco on Oct. 31. Officials said 69-year-old Craig Aderman was heading east on Roosevelt Trail when he crossed the center line in his Ford F150, hitting three other vehicles.
wabi.tv
Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
Man charged with setting fire to apartments housing elderly, people with disabilities
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting someone at an apartment building on Sunday and later setting fire to the building, which houses elderly people and people with disabilities. Marcus Trusty, 46, was arrested on Monday morning in Yarmouth following a fire Sunday afternoon...
