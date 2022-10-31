ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readfield, ME

WMTW

Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
WINDHAM, ME
coast931.com

Deadly Bicycle Crash in Windham Under Investigation

A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham Monday night. Police say 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham was riding eastbound on 302 when he was struck by a vehicle that was also headed eastbound. Willruth died at the scene. Police said speed and alcohol do not...
WINDHAM, ME
NECN

Cyclist Killed in Maine Crash

A bicyclist is dead after a crash Monday in Windham, Maine. Police in Windham responded around 6:30 p.m. Monday to a crash near the Alltown convenience store and gas station on Route 302. The cyclist, identified as 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Willruth was...
WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate 'window shot out' at Scarborough home

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police responded to a report of a "loud noise" at a home on Broadturn Road on Tuesday around 1:17 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the caller who reported the incident in addition to searching the area, a news release from the Scarborough Police Department said Tuesday.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
penbaypilot.com

River Road reopens after two-vehicle collision

ST. GEORGE — Members of the State Police reconstruction team are helping Knox County Sheriff’s deputies to investigate why one vehicle crossed the center line on River Road, near Barter Point Road, resulting in a head-on collision this morning. St. George Fire and EMS, South Thomaston EMS, and...
SAINT GEORGE, ME
WGME

Window shot out in Scarborough; witnesses sought

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Police say a window was shot out of a home in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a home Broadturn Road around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a loud noise. The people living in the home told police a window had been...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One dead in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
HARPSWELL, ME
WGME

School bus and car collide in Windham

WINDHAM (WGME) -- Police say a school bus and a car collided in Windham Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 302 near Albion Rd. There were children on board at the time of the crash. The students were picked up by another bus. There is no word yet on...
WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident dies at York County Jail

ALFRED, Maine — A resident at the York County Jail died Tuesday night following what duputies say was a "medical emergency." York County Sheriff William King Jr. told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that Smith was found unresponsive in his cell but still had a pulse. Derek Michael Smith,...
YORK COUNTY, ME
coast931.com

Woman dead after crash in Readfield

Police say a woman is dead after she was involved in multiple crashes in Kennebec County on Sunday. Martha Shellman, 42, was found dead behind the wheel of her car after she crashed into a tree in Readfield near Route 135 and Scribner Hill Road, police said. Investigators believe she...
READFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Winthrop man killed in rollover crash

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
WINTHROP, ME
WMTW

Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Man accused of setting fire after assault at Portland apartment

PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a man who they say set a fire at a multi-unit apartment building in Portland over the weekend. Police were called to the building on Pembroke Street around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault. By the time they arrive, officials say 46-year-old...
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl

ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat

READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
READFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
ETNA, ME

