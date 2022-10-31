Kelso, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

After beating Astoria, the Indians face the Marshfield Pirates on Friday, Nov. 4, at home and on their new turf field. While Scappoose High School is set for a 7 p.m. home playoff game against Marshfield on Friday, Nov. 4, St. Helens finished the season with a home loss to Seaside, 32-16. Including non-league games, Scappoose finished with a 7-2 record, while the Lions fell to 3-6 in the standings. The Indians beat Astoria 34-8 on Thursday, Oct. 27, behind touchdowns by Trey Dieringer, Colby Campbell, Max Nowlin and D'Angelo Macedo. It was a tough fall for the Astoria...
Comments / 0