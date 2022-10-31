ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hendersonville.

The Southwestern Randolph High School soccer team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Southwestern Randolph High School
Hendersonville High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The North Gaston High School soccer team will have a game with North Henderson High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

North Gaston High School
North Henderson High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Asheville High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Norman High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Dalton McMichael High School soccer team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
