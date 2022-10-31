ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The La Salle College High School football team will have a game with Father Judge High School on October 31, 2022, 12:45:00.

La Salle College High School
Father Judge High School
October 31, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Football

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Eagleville, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Owen J Roberts High School football team will have a game with Methacton High School on November 03, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
EAGLEVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

How will fans choose between Phillies, Eagles on Thursday night?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans have a dilemma after Game 3 of the World Series was delayed due to rain. With the World Series being pushed back a day, Game 5 of the World Series and the Eagles will now be played at the same time Thursday night. Fans will have a tough decision to make. Philadelphia sports fans are bursting with excitement, but never imagined this call: do we watch Game 5 of the World Series or the undefeated Eagles? "I'll be in and out of both games, primarily watching the Phillies and see where that goes," Essington resident Ron Rodarmel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County cancer survivor to throw out 1st pitch of Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- First pitches for Tuesday night's Game 3 will be from Philly sports legends. On Wednesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend Game 4 for the annual tradition of honoring cancer patients and MLB's partnership with Stand Up To Cancer.Biden will be joined by a former patient from Delaware County who will throw a ceremonial first pitch.This is the dream of a lifetime come true for a Phillies fan from Ridley Township. He's now a cancer survivor who gets the special honor on Wednesday night.Grace Park Elementary School in Ridley Township held a Phillies pep rally on...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
WHYY

If the Phillies win, so do the Mighty Writers. Mayor Kenney’s bet could pay off for the after-school writing program

As the Phillies host the Houston Astros for the first home game of the World Series today, wagers are being made between the two cities. The customary friendly bet between competing city governments usually involves signature delicacies shipped from the losing city to the winning. But this time there is nary a cheesesteak nor soft pretzel on the table.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Should the Phillies Ever Hit the World Series Wall, A Hatfield Company Keeps Them Safe

The handiwork of Safety Padding Ink, Hatfield.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. When the topic of being safe at a baseball game usually involves what’s going on at the bases or home plate. But thanks to Safety Padding Ink, a Hatfield company, players well being is ensured even in the outfields. Matt Petrillo swung for the fences in bringing the story to CBS3 Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros

We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilmtoday.com

Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!

We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
WILMINGTON, DE
phillygoes2college.org

FREE College Classes at CCP for 11th and 12th Graders: Apply by 12/22

Get a head start on your college education through Community College of Philadelphia’s Early Scholars program. You’ll earn credits for FREE that can be applied towards a college degree and you’ll learn in high school what it’s like to take a college course so you’ll be better prepared for college.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy