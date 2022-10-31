Englewood, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Luz Corcuera, executive director of UnidosNow, will be stepping down at the end of 2022 to devote her full attention to her family. In her seven-year tenure at UnidosNow, Corcuera has strengthened and expanded its educational programs designed to put predominantly low-income, first-generation Latinx students on a path to a post-secondary education. These programs have resulted in more than 3,000 high school graduates securing more than $14 million in scholarships and grants. Additionally, Corcuera expanded the reach of the organization, launching new intergenerational programs including the Future Leaders Academy for Girls (FLAG) for elementary students, Future Leaders Academy for Middle Schoolers (FLAM), and the Parenting Leadership program. During the pandemic, Corcuera led the organization in uncharted territory establishing key partnerships to provide critical emergency assistance, health education/vaccine and treatment access to hundreds of Hispanic families in the region.
